Google Pixel Tablet just got a lot easier to repair

Google threw its support behind the right-to-repair movement last year by teaming up with iFixit to offer DIY repair kits to fix busted Pixel phones. Now, the two are at it again, expanding their partnership to include the Pixel Tablet.

As spotted by 9to5Google, iFixit now offers several authentic parts for Google tablets available for purchase as well as repair guides on key components, .As always, some of these replacement parts don't come cheap. But it's still encouraging to see the company behind some of the best Android phones out there make it easier for users to take the repair reins into their own hands.

If your Pixel Tablet screen gets busted, you can now buy a genuine replacement for around $200 at iFixit. It's one of the most expensive components available for sale because it includes an 8 MP front-facing camera. A replacement for the tablet's rear case sports a $200 price tag as well, but it also comes with three microphones, antennas, a power button with fingerprint unlock and volume controls.

Other parts that don't pack as much tech under the hood are more affordable. The USB-C port on your Pixel Tablet not working anymore? iFixit's got a replacement for $25. You can snag a replacement for each of the tablet's four speakers as well as the rear camera for $25 a pop too. While a new battery will set you back $67.

Head to iFixit to find a full list of all the replacement parts for the Pixel Tablet on offer. In addition to the parts themselves, iFixit has step-by-step instructions that walk you through how to replace the following Pixel tablet components: battery, enclosure, rear camera, screen, speakers, and USB-C Port.

The process is fairly straightforward. You start the teardown by heating up a portion of the tablet screen to remove the adhesive there — iFixit recommends using a hair dryer, heat gun, or hot plate — and separate the screen from the back plate. It can seem intimidating for amateur self-fixers, but it's the easiest way to get at the device's guts. Once that's done, all that's left is the simple but tedious task of unscrewing and unplugging components, swapping in their shiny new replacements and putting the thing back together.

Considering this is all to fix a device that starts at $500 for the 128GB version, obviously deciding whether it's worth the time and money to perform a repair or say screw it and put that money toward an upgrade is going to come down to personal preference. In our Pixel Tablet review, we called it a handy device to have around the home that not only undercuts the 10th-generation iPad by $50, but also adds a unique charging dock to boost its audio capabilities, turning the tablet into a pseudo-smart home hub.