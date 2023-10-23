Golden Joystick Awards 2023 — vote now for Ultimate Game of the Year

The 41st Golden Joystick Awards are just around the corner, and you can now cast your vote for Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Supporting Performer, and Best Lead Performer.
It’s been an incredible year for gaming, as you can see from the nominations on offer here, and it will be a star-studded event hosted by the one and only Troy Baker. Who will join the coveted elite alongside previous Game of The Year award winners like Elden Ring, and The Last of Us Part II? The choice is yours.
Head over to the site and cast your vote now, and you can catch the live stream on YouTube, Twitch, and Twitter.
Ultimate Game of the Year nominations
- Baldur's Gate 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Alan Wake 2
- Resident Evil 4
- Cocoon
- Starfield
- Final Fantasy XVI
- Diablo IV
- Forza Motorsport
- Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon
- Assassin's Creed Mirage
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Street Fighter 6
- Metroid Prime Remastered
- Hi-Fi Rush
- Lords of the Fallen
- Dead Space
- Sea of Stars
Best Lead Performer nominations
- Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI
- Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
- Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2
- Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars
- Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2
Best Supporting Performer nominations
- Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3
- Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield
- Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3
- Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI
- Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty