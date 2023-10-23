Golden Joystick Awards 2023 — vote now for Ultimate Game of the Year

The 41st Golden Joystick Awards are just around the corner, and you can now cast your vote for Ultimate Game of the Year, Best Supporting Performer, and Best Lead Performer.

It’s been an incredible year for gaming, as you can see from the nominations on offer here, and it will be a star-studded event hosted by the one and only Troy Baker . Who will join the coveted elite alongside previous Game of The Year award winners like Elden Ring, and The Last of Us Part II? The choice is yours.

Head over to the site and cast your vote now, and you can catch the live stream on YouTube , Twitch , and Twitter .

Ultimate Game of the Year nominations

Baldur's Gate 3

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Alan Wake 2

Resident Evil 4

Cocoon

Starfield

Final Fantasy XVI

Diablo IV

Forza Motorsport

Armored Core VI Fires of Rubicon

Assassin's Creed Mirage

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Street Fighter 6

Metroid Prime Remastered

Hi-Fi Rush

Lords of the Fallen

Dead Space

Sea of Stars

Best Lead Performer nominations

Ben Starr - Clive Rosfield in Final Fantasy XVI

Yuri Lowenthal - Peter Parker in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Cameron Monaghan - Cal Kestis in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Ilkka Villi and Matthew Porretta - Alan Wake in Alan Wake 2

Nadji Jeter - Miles Morales in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Ellise Chappell - Kathy Johanson in Deliver Us Mars

Melanie Liburd - Saga Anderson in Alan Wake 2

Best Supporting Performer nominations

Laura Bailey - Mary Jane in Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Neil Newbon - Astarion in Baldur's Gate 3

Cissy Jones - Andreja in Starfield

Amelia Tyler - Narrator in Baldur's Gate 3

Ralph Ineson - Cidolfus Telamon in Final Fantasy XVI

Patricia Summersett - Princess Zelda in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Idris Elba - Solomon Reed in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty