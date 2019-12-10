Galaxy S11 battery will blow away iPhone 11

Samsung is hard at work on a new Galaxy S11 lineup the company will unveil early next year. And now, there are signs that the battery capacities planned for three Galaxy S11 models could top those from Apple's iPhone 11.

In a new leak on Tuesday (Dec. 10), Samsung-tracking site SamMobile obtained images and information on what may be the Galaxy S11 lineup's battery capacities. In one leaked image of the Galaxy S11's battery, the capacity is listed as 4500 mAh. That's notably bigger than the rumored capacity of 3800 mAh for the budget-focused Galaxy S11e, and a bit smaller than the monster 5000 mAh battery capacity in the Galaxy S11 Plus.

Although Apple doesn't list battery capacities for its phones, a leaked document from the Chinese regulatory authority TENAA from earlier this year indicated that the iPhone 11 has a 3110 mAh battery, the iPhone 11 Pro features a 3046 mAh battery, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max has about a 4000 mAh battery.

In other words, Samsung's Galaxy S11 lineup will have far more battery capacity than anything you'd get from Apple.

Galaxy S11 vs iPhone 11 battery life

Of course, battery capacity isn't everything. A phone's battery life is dictated in part by the battery pack size, but also by the device's components and software and the efficiencies the device maker can deliver in improving battery life.

In Tom's Guide's own testing of iPhone 11 battery life this year, we found that the iPhone 11 can deliver 11 hours and 16 minutes of battery life on a single charge when surfing the web over LTE. The iPhone 11 Pro topped out at 10 hours and 24 minutes and the iPhone 11 Pro Max could deliver 11 hours and 54 minutes.

Previously, the Galaxy S10e lasted for 9:41 on our battery test with its 3100 mAh battery. The regular Galaxy S10's 3,400 mAh battery lasted 10:19 and the Galaxy S10 Plus' 4100 mAh battery endured for an epic 12:35.

So it stands to reason that the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus should surpass the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max in battery life, and the Galaxy S11e could beat the iPhone 11 as well.

What we don't know is what sort of toll the Galaxy S11's rumored 120Hz display will take on battery life, or how quickly its 5G connectivity will drain power.

We'll know a lot more once Samsung announces the Galaxy S11 at its launch event, which is expected to take place in late February. To learn more about the Galaxy S11's specs, killer camera and other leaks, check out our Galaxy S11 rumor roundup for all the latest info.