Forget the OnePlus Nord N10 — OnePlus Nord 2 is coming next year

OnePlus has gone all in on the low-priced Nord range, and we’ve already seen three different phones arrive over the past few months. Now fresh leaks have revealed there’s a fourth one on the way.

A successor to the original OnePlus Nord is coming, and the latest leak reveals what sort of hardware we can expect with the OnePlus Nord 2.

We’ve already heard about an upgraded OnePlus Nord that’s supposedly coming out as the OnePlus Nord SE, but this may be a different phone. According to the latest rumors the Nord SE is being developed under the codename “Ebba”, while the incoming OnePlus Nord to is codenamed “Denniz.” So it sounds like OnePlus is continuing its plan to release multiple Nord phones close together.

This information comes from MySmartPrice , which also mentioned that the Nord 2 will come with a Qualcomm 775-series chipset, and is expected to come with an OLED display with a high refresh rate. It’s also said to run Android 11 out of the box, just like the OnePlus 8T.

Interestingly MySmartPrice claimed that the OnePlus Nord 2 will only come with 30W charging, while we’ve already heard the Nord SE will come with the same 65W charging as the OnePlus 8T. Why the sequel phone wouldn’t come with the faster charging standard isn’t clear. And it has us wondering which phone is actually intended to be the true successor to the original Nord.

After all, one of them could easily be a successor to the Nord N10 5G, which was released last month. The original Nord never made it to the U.S., and it stands to reason that its successor may not either. So an upgraded N10, with slightly lower specs, is also possible, though it’s not clear which phone is which.

Slower 30W charging makes the OnePlus Nord 2 the most obvious candidate, but the truth is we really don’t know. We’ve heard that the OnePlus Nord SE is also set to come with an OLED display, along with a 4,500 mAh battery - an upgrade from both the Nord and the N10. Beyond that, it’s anyone’s guess.

Both phones are set to launch sometime next year, according to the leaks, and no doubt we’ll be hearing more in the coming months that should clarify the situation a bit more.