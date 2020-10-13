Forget iPhone 12 — the iPhone SE is £40 off this Prime Day

Discounts on Apple products are rare. Discounts on Apple’s entry-level hardware is even rarer, but that’s just what we’re getting this Prime Day, with the excellent iPhone SE getting a very tempting discount.

Right now, the 64GB iPhone SE is on sale for £379 at Amazon in either white or the charity edition PRODUCT Red color. That's a solid saving of £40.

iPhone SE 64GB: was £419 now £379 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level handset is a surprisingly powerful bit of hardware, packing the same A13 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro handsets. It has fewer cameras, a smaller screen and a more dated look, but some would consider that a small price to pay for an iPhone that's considerably lighter on the wallet.View Deal

The iPhone SE is Apple’s extremely welcome attempt to corner the low to mid-range market. But while most mid-range phones make compromises in terms of speed, Apple clearly didn’t get the memo and gave the iPhone SE the same super-fast A13 Bionic chip you’ll also find in the £1,149 iPhone 11 Pro Max. In other words, it makes mincemeat of all other phones in this price bracket in terms of raw performance.

Of course, this deal does only offer you the iPhone SE with 64GB of storage, which isn't a lot these days. But you need more space, then both colors also have £30 off the 256GB model for £539. The middle ground 128GB flavour is only discounted in white, but can be yours for £439 – again, £30 off RRP.

The cutbacks, such as they are, are made on the smaller 4.7-inch 1334 x 750 display and slightly dated aesthetic. We shouldn’t overstate that – it just looks more like an iPhone 8 from 2017 than Apple’s latest, which means slightly bigger bezels and the familiarity of Touch ID.

It makes for a hugely compelling package at a very nice price. We called it “the affordable phone to beat” in our iPhone SE review. “It’s the closest thing to future-proof you’ll find under $400 offering the fastest performance around, very good cameras, wireless charging and a premium design that outclasses cheap Android phones.”

Yes, the iPhone 12 will be unveiled later tonight. But unless Apple surprises everybody and makes the new handset the cheapest phone it has ever produced, then this iPhone SE deal will still be an absolute steal this time tomorrow.

But don’t delay. As it’s not actually flagged as a Prime Deal, we have no idea when it might revert to its regular price.