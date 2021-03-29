Forget Galaxy Z Fold 3 — LG Rollable phone looks stunning in new concept images

LG has already teased the upcoming LG Rollable phone , though we still don’t know what an actual retail model might look like. Well this concept shows us one possible take.

It comes from LetsGoDigital , who have envisioned what we could expect from LG’s ground-breaking design. Assuming LG’s phone division can survive long enough to release it, that is.

We’ve already seen what LG’s rollable display looks like, of course. But a rollable display is not the same as a rollable phone, and it was clear that what LG had to show during its CES keynote was nowhere close to the final product.

Graphics designer TS Designer has put together some 3D models of the phone itself, based on images in LG’s rollable phone patent. It’s not going to be an exact copy of the final phone, but since this is based on LG’s own designs it shouldn’t be wildly different from the retail model.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

The renders show off a regular 6.8-inch display, which extends out from the right hand side to become a 7.4-inch display. It’s not a huge change, but it’s enough extra screen space to let you experience the phone as both a phone and a tablet.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

There are two different ways to look at the phone. There’s the main extendable display that LG has already teased, and the secondary rear display where all the cameras are.

That second display means there’s no need for an official front camera, so the main display has no notches or hole punch cameras disrupting the seamless display. It makes sense, because no matter where you put a front camera, the extendable nature of the phone means it would end up off center. It wouldn't be a great look either, and it’s easier just to stick everything on the back.

(Image credit: LetsGoDigital)

Of course this is all moot if LG’s phone division goes under , a prospect has been on the cards for the past couple of months . The company has insisted the rollable phone will be released later this year, it does have us a little worried that it may never see the light of day.

In which case we’d have to wait for another company, like Samsung or TCL, to release a comparable design to truly get a sense of day-to-day use.