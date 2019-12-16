Fire TV Stick 4K just dropped to $34 on Amazon and it's a killer Christmas gift

The holidays are just a few days away and if you're still scrambling for gifts, Amazon has one of our favorite streamers on sale.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $34.99. That's $15 off and the second-best price we've seen for Amazon's 4K streamer. Alternatively, Amazon also has its Fire TV Stick (1080p) on sale for $24.99. That's $15 off and $5 shy of its all-time price low.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

For 4K resolution, HDR color palettes, and speedy navigation, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a good device at a great price. You can stream videos, listen to music, interact with Amazon's Alexa assistant and play games. View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p): was $39 now $24 @ Amazon

The Fire TV Stick is a streaming gadget that lets you watch Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video (of course) and just about any other service you can think of in full 1080p. It includes an Alexa remote, so you can find things to watch and interact with Amazon's assistant using your voice.View Deal

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the model we'd recommend. It's one of the best cheap 4K streamers you can get. However, it's not just the video quality that has endeared us to Amazon's stick. We love the new-and-improved remote, which adds buttons to control your TV alone, so that you won't have to fumble around for yet another black rectangle when you simply want to turn up the volume.

We're also fans of the Fire TV Stick 4K's snappy performance and interface (though, like many Amazon products, it could stand to have a few less ads.)

Oh, and then there's Amazon's wide support for any and every streaming app and service under the sun, including Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus and, yes, even YouTube (finally). It makes an excellent last-minute Christmas gift.