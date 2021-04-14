F9: Fast & Furious 9 release date, cast, trailer, Leysa, Han and latest news

We're getting ready to watch F9: Fast & Furious 9 — as its release is quickly approaching. And this movie adds even more family. Yes, new Fast and Furious movie may actually be called F9. While IMDB is claiming the movie is called Fast & Furious 9, all of its posters say F9.

The movie's only been teased in bits and snippets on social media, including Vin Diesel announcing the casting of pro wrestler John Cena, who may be here to fill the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson-shaped hole in the film.

And yeah, we've got a brand new trailer for you to watch — and (surprise!) it's about family.

F9 is now due on June 25 — as a result of Paramount pushing back the release date for Top Gun: Maverick It was formerly May 28, 2021, and then before that it was May 22, 2020. Hopefully, this is the last date it gets.

F9: Fast & Furious 9 trailer

Now that you've watched the Fast and Furious movies in order, you've got a brand-new clip to get you more hyped for F9: Fast & Furious 9. This time, it's Dom who hasn't done right by his family. His "little" brother Jakob (John Cena) reveals the reason for allying with Cipher (Charlize Theron): Dom supposedly turned his back on his own family.

Later in the trailer, we get a glimpse of Han's return, as he protects Letty with a few well-targeted sniper rounds.

The previous official trailer —— shows off the returns of Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren and the debut of John Cena's character.

The Fast & Furious 9 trailer debuted at the The Road to F9 concert.

It starts with Dom in his garage, and on the farm with Letty and his child, Brian. then, everything goes nuts. We get humvees and explosions. Jordana Brewster and John Cena (who's playing Dom's brother, Jacob). Charlize Theron's Cipher appears to be working with Cena to kill Dom. Then, Helen Mirren appears, for life lesson talk.

Then, everything goes crazy. We can't wait. Oh, and then there's a giant surprise I can't even type.

F9: Fast & Furious 9 cast: Han is back

The cast of F9 looks pretty standard, except it's short a couple of major names and gains two major pop culture icons. Plus, a returning member of the F&F family.

But, yes, your eyes aren't deceiving you: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jason Statham, who just starred in the Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, are not here. We're sad too. The good news? Sung Kang is back from the dead, as Han Lue.

Also Fast & Furious 9 features The Suicide Squad co-star John Cena. Vin Diesel announced Cena's addition to the film on Instagram, and we've got that clip below.

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto

Charlize Theron as Cipher

Helen Mirren as Magdalene Shaw

Jordana Brewster as Mia

Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz

Michael Rooker as Buddy

Tyrese Gibson in Roman Pearce

John Cena as Jakob Toretto

Cardi B as Leysa

Jim Parrack in unannounced role

F9: Fast & Furious 9 — Who is Leysa?

The queen of the rolling-R, Cardi B, is playing a character named Leysa, who is apparently from Dom's past.

On the red carpet, Cardi told reporters that she only had a small part, so expect this to be more of a cameo appearance.

F9: Fast & Furious 9 movie length

This is a weird one. IMDb lists F9 as having a 145 minute (2 hours and 25 minutes) run time, but Google for some reason lists it at a whopping 3 hours and 8 minutes. We'll trust IMDb on this one, as Google had a recent similar mistake, listing a very-long run time for Godzilla vs Kong.