Dell XPS 13 w/ 256GB SSD Now Just $750 (Update)

Update July 25 10 am ET: The below coupon code is expired. However, we've found an equally good deal on the current-gen XPS. Currently, you can get the XPS 13 (9380) for $999.99 via coupon "50OFF699". It features a Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

If you're shopping for a college laptop that will last you more than a semester, we've got the perfect laptop deal for you.

For a limited time, you can get the Dell XPS 13 (9370) for just $749.99 via coupon code "DBLTXPS13". That's $560 off and the best deal we've seen for this Editor's Choice notebook.

To be clear, the XPS 13 (9370) is Dell's 2018 laptop. However, this very capable machine still offers strong performance, long battery life (12 hours and 37 minutes), and a stunning screen.

The configuration on sale features a 13.3-inch 1080p LCD, 1.6GHz Core i5-8250U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Although we've seen the XPS 13 at this price point before, those rare deals have been on the base models with either 4GB of RAM or a 1TB HDD.

The XPS 13 (9370) has a gorgeous nearly borderless display, light weight, and stunning aesthetic. It features two Thunderbolt 3 ports, USB Type-C (which can output DisplayPort video), and a microSD slot. It also supports four-lane PCI connections, so you can use the laptop with an eGPU (external graphics card) for serious gaming. We tested this exact configuration and it flew through all tasks we threw its way.

Our only gripe with this model is that its webcam is located just above the keyboard rather than on the top bezel. This makes for an odd "nose cam" effect that looks up at you (rather than straight at you) when using the webcam. Otherwise, we recommend this laptop for just about anyone.

Dell's XPS coupon is valid through July 27 at 7am ET.