Linksys, D-Link routers hacked to spread coronavirus malware: What to do now

If you've got a Linksys or D-Link home Wi-Fi router, check right now to make sure its administrative password is strong and unique -- and that the router isn't still using the default admin password it shipped from the factory with.

That's because criminal hackers are "brute-forcing" router admin passwords over the internet so that they can change the router DNS settings to attack your devices with coronavirus-themed malware, according to researchers at Bitdefender and users of the Bleeping Computer forum.

Your internet traffic will then be re-routed to scam coronavirus-related websites that will try to infect your Windows computer with information-stealing malware that will try to steal your passwords, credit-card numbers, session cookies and cryptocurrency.

How to protect yourself from this attack

To protect yourself, the first thing you need to do is to change your router's admin password to something unique and strong and then restart the router.

Check your router's DNS settings for manual entries "109.234.35.230" and "94.103.82.249". If those numbers (in fact, IP addresses) are present, clear them, restart the router and the restart any device at home that connects to the internet through the router.

Don't let your browser save credit-card numbers, or any important passwords -- it's too easy to hack. Use one of the best password managers instead.

If you have one of the best antivirus programs installed, it will likely detect the Windows malware downloaded from this campaign. But antivirus software can't fix your router settings -- only you can do that.

How the attack works

DNS is sort of the internet's phone book -- it matches the website address (URL) you type into your computer, such as "www.foobar.com", to the REAL network Internet Protocol (IP) address, which is a series of numbers that might look something like "188.225.172.30". (I made that one up and it doesn't go anywhere.)

But if hackers corrupt your router, they can change the DNS settings so that "foobar.com" points to an entirely different IP address. When that happens, you might think you're going to the real "foobar.com" -- and the address bar in your browser will say so -- but you'll actually be on an entirely different website.

That's what's happening here. The hackers are redirecting traffic intended for Amazon, Disney, Cox, Reddit, the University of Washington, the University of Florida and half a dozen other websites, Bitdefender reports, to a website that immediately pops up a message window.

Bleeping Computer thinks the situation is even worse -- it has evidence that the corrupted DNS settings hijack a built-in Windows function that periodically checks internet connectivity, with the result that almost any website will pop up the hackers' message.

The message pretends to be from the World Health Organization and urging you to download and install an application that will give you "the latest information and instructions about coronavirus (COVID-19)".

(Image credit: Bitdefender)

Don't do it. The application is actually the Oski information-stealing Trojan, a fairly new piece of information-stealing malware.

D-Link and Linksys routers seem to be targeted because many of those brands' home Wi-Fi routers ship with a remote-access function enabled by default. Turn that function off -- if it's left enabled, then the only thing protecting a router from remote attack is the strength of its admin password.