Early Black Friday Deal: AirPods Hit Lowest Price Ever

The holidays are officially here. Well, they are if you're an Apple fan. eBay is giving us a preview of its Black Friday deals and for a limited time it's offering the Apple AirPods 2 at their lowest price ever.

Currently, eBay has the Apple AirPods 2 on sale for $125. That's $34 off and the cheapest AirPods price we've ever seen. To be fair, the AirPods 2 have been on sale all summer long for about $144 (via Amazon or Walmart). That's $15 under Apple's price. However, eBay is now undercutting both retailers.

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $125 @ eBay

For a limited time, you can get Apple AirPods 2 with standard charging case for just $125. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's earbuds. They feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

This is an incredible deal. In the lead up to Amazon Prime Day, Macy's had the AirPods 2 on sale for $129. (Yes, Macy's). At the time, it was the lowest price ever. In fact, the deal was so good that it sold out within two hours. Now eBay is beating even Macy's offer.

The new AirPods 2 feature Apple's H1 chip and offer longer talk time and hands-free Siri support. They're comfortable to wear, deliver good audio quality, and offer double the talk time of their predecessor. In our tests, we got 4 hours and 49 minutes out of the AirPods after watching four episodes of Season 2 of The Dragon Prince, streaming YouTube videos, listening to Solange's latest album, and talking on the phone for 30 minutes.

Keep in mind that rumors indicate we may see AirPods 3 by the end of this month. But that rumored Apple October 2019 event is looking less likely as there are just a few days left in the month.

Will the AirPods 2 get cheaper as the holidays approach? There's a high chance they'll be a part of many retailers' Cyber Monday deals, but rest assured that today's price is is solid and not likely to drop that much further in the coming days. Make sure to follow our AirPods Black Friday deals coverage for the best sales.