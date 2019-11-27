Black Friday camera deal: Get $200 off the excellent Sony a6000

If you're buying a mirrorless camera this Black Friday then you'll want to check out this Sony Alpha a6000 Black Friday deal we found. It's one of the best Black Friday camera deals we've spotted.

Amazon currently has the Sony Alpha a6000 on sale for $448. That's $350 off and the cheapest price we've seen for this interchangeable lens camera. (Alternatively, Best Buy has it for a buck more, but includes a $25 Shutterstock credit or free 8x8 photo book.

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Camera: was $798 now $448

If you want speed, portability, and good image quality — the Sony a6000 is your best choice. Currently, Amazon is offering it for an all-time price low of $448. View Deal

The Sony Alpha a6000 features a 16-50mm power zoom lens, 24.3MP Exmor APS-C CMOS sensor, and ISO range of 100-25,600. It can capture high resolution images up to 6000 x 4000 and record 1080p video at 60fps.

In our Sony Alpha a6000 review, we loved its fast continuous shooting and autofocus, compact body, superior image quality, and excellent low-light performance. We gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 for its excellent features, consistently fast performance, and top-tier image quality.

If speed and portability, and image quality are your top priorities in a camera, the Alpha a6000 is an incredible value.

Best Buy also has the Sony Alpha a6000 2 Lens bundle on sale for $599.99 ($400 off). It includes the Sony Alpha a6000 body, a 16-50mm power zoom lens and a 55-210mm telephoto zoom lens. Make sure to follow our Cyber Monday deals coverage for the best post-Black Friday discounts.