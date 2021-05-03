Big Bang Theory star just landed lead role in Night Court reboot

Melissa Rauch has found her next big project: the Night Court reboot (well, it's actually less of a full reboot, and more of a sequel). And while the series hasn't even been announced yet (it's only the stuff of reports and rumors), we've learned Rauch may have the lead.

This news comes from Deadline's Nellie Andreeva, who says that Rauch will have a starring role alongside the returning John Laroquette, who is reprising his character as Dan Fielding from the original series. Rauch is doing more than just acting on the series, as it was previously reported that she'll executive produce on the Warner Bros TV series as well.

Rauch taking such a pivotal role in the series makes sense, as the original report on the series claims she initiated the project. Rauch's After January production company is behind the show, and she reportedly approached Warner about bringing the series back for a new turn. Rauch wasn't intending to act in the series, but reportedly signed on for the lead after reading the script.

The new Night Court show will focus on Abby Stone (Rauch), who is the daughter of the late judge Harry Stone (Harry Laverne Anderson), and is taking over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court. As noted above, Larroquette is the only other leaked cast member.

This is Rauch's first major TV gig since Big Bang Theory bowed on May 16, 2019, though she provided voice work in 2019 for Robot Chicken and in the 2020 Animaniacs reboot as Marie Antoinette.

The new Night Court reboot doesn't have a home yet, but Deadline notes it has "been heating up for a pilot order at NBC for several weeks," meaning it is likely to either end up at NBC or its Peacock streaming service.