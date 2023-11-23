5 best Netflix Christmas movies to watch right now

‘Tis the season for holiday streaming! If you enjoy cuddling up with a cozy Christmas movie, Netflix has so many great titles that the idea of choosing just one might seem a little overwhelming at first. Thankfully, you can stop the endless scroll as we’ve put together our picks for the best original Christmas movies on Netflix.

From heartwarming tales of family reunions to delightful romantic comedies set against a backdrop of twinkling lights, pour yourself a cup of cocoa and treat yourself to these Netflix Christmas movies.

A Castle for Christmas

This cozy movie is perfect for romance fans looking for a classic enemies-to-lovers story with a fun holiday twist. Brooke Shields stars as American romance novelist Sophie Brown, who takes a holiday trip to visit her ancestral homeland in Scotland to reconnect with her roots following a painful divorce and poor reviews of her latest novel.

Sophie quickly becomes enchanted with the local culture and impulsively moves to purchase the nearby Dun Dunbar Castle, which is in need of extensive repair. However, there’s just one problem: the handsome but cantankerous Duke Dunbar, Played by Carey Elwes, still lives there, refusing to leave even after Sophie moves in.

As you might imagine, plenty of hijinks ensue, before a fateful snowfall and holiday party finally unite the couple. The movie captures the magic and romance of the holiday season, with swoon-worthy performances from Elwes and Shields, and just the right amount of comforting holiday cheer.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey stars Forest Whitaker as Jeronicus Jangle, a former inventor who falls on hard times after his former apprentice betrays him. As decades pass, Jangle is unable to move on from the incident, straining his relationship with his daughter Jessica, played by Anika Noni Rose, who resents her father for his distance over the years.

However, when Jangle’s granddaughter Journey, who is a burgeoning inventor herself, seeks him out during Christmas, the family comes together for a whirlwind adventure that helps them all experience the healing power of the holidays.

This film features not only a heartwarming story but also show-stopping musical numbers that viewers will want to add to their holiday playlist as soon as the credits roll. Rose and Whitaker’s standout performances are also a huge highlight as the pair really capture the strength it can sometimes take to forgive and reconnect during the holiday season.

The Christmas Chronicles

The holiday season takes an unexpected turn in The Christmas Chronicles when siblings Kate and Teddy embark on an adventure of a lifetime. What begins as a surreptitious ride in Santa Claus' sleigh quickly transforms into a high-energy escapade when the duo accidentally causes a crash, resulting in the destruction of all the presents inside.

At the center of this fun-filled journey is Kurt Russell’s charismatic and modern portrayal of Santa Claus. Far from the docile old man kids might be used to, this Santa is a cool, leather-clad, quick-witted, adventurer, who definitely doesn’t say “Ho Ho Ho.”

This delightful adventure is a great watch for families looking for a modern-feeling Christmas movie. The film also spawned a sequel, so families who enjoy the film can continue the journey, this time with Mrs. Claus (played by Russell’s real-life partner Goldie Hawn) playing a much larger role.

A Boy Called Christmas

This heartfelt Christmas tale follows Nikolas, played by Henry Lawfull, who embarks on a magical adventure to find his father, Joel, played by Michiel Huisman, who has gone missing while searching for the hidden world of Elfhelm, rumored to be inhabited by elves.

As Nikolas traverses through unexpected landscapes, the film beautifully explores themes of belief, hope, and the joy of giving. His encounters with magical creatures and the discovery of the power of these simple yet profound values become pivotal moments in the tale, resonating with audiences of all ages.

The film's emotional story, incredible visuals, and strong performances from its ensemble cast, which includes Toby Jones, Sally Hawkins, Jim Broadbent, Kristen Wiig, and Maggie Smith make it a must-watch this holiday season.

Klaus

The first animated film from Netflix to be nominated for an Academy Award, Klaus is a gorgeous hand-drawn film that features a refreshingly original take on the Santa Claus mythos.

At its heart is reluctant postman Jesper, who has been tasked with delivering 6,000 letters before the end of a year by his father, the Royal Postmaster General. However, this isn’t easy in the remote town of Smeerensburg, which is occupied by two feuding families who would rather argue than write letters. Though his task feels hopeless, Jesper finds an unlikely ally in the mysterious Klaus, a reclusive woodsman who lives alone in a house filled with handmade toys.

Critics and audiences alike have hailed Klaus as an instant classic, praising its heartfelt storytelling, emotional depth, and the innovative twist it brings to the familiar Santa Claus narrative. With a remarkable 95% score on Rotten Tomatoes, it has earned the title of not only the best-reviewed holiday film on Netflix but also the second-best-reviewed animated film on the platform, surpassed only by Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio. If you only watch one Christmas movie on Netflix this holiday season, definitely make it Klaus!

