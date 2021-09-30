Trending

Best Buy RTX 3080 rumor says cards will be available in-store Friday, including Founders Editions

By

Prepare for a potential Best Buy RTX 30-series GPU restock

Line of people wearing masks waiting outside to enter Best Buy store in Montreal, Canada.
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

PC gamers have had a difficult time acquiring Nvidia’s latest generation of ray-tracing enabled GPU’s, like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080, thanks to scalpers and miners. This GPU shortage has been so bad that gaming laptops as of late have become a fairly approachable value proposition. Historically, gaming laptops charge a premium for their form factor and for coming pre-built, much like pre-assembled desktop PCs. 

This situation could change soon, however, as Best Buy may be getting restocks of the 30-series cards October 1st. As reported by our sister-site PC Gamer, Twitter account GPURestock, which has leaked GPU restocks in the past, posted a tweet showing a search using the Best Buy app.  

If users search for RTX and filter for “items in stock,” the app shows listings for your store’s pending Founder’s Edition RTX cards ranging from the 3060 to the 3080. 

The pages state the cards aren’t available for pick-up and are out of stock. Despite this, the appearance of any pages at all suggests Best Buy stores are getting the infrastructure ready to post restocks. 

A follow-up tweet by GPURestock stated that tickets would be given out Friday, October 1st between 7:00 and 8:00 AM local time. If you’re hoping to snag a card from this restock, you will reportedly have to visit the store in person and wait in line. A Best Buy employee will then hand out one ticket to everybody in line, which is only good for one GPU per person. 

Keep in mind that stock will vary from store to store. Not every location may have every Founder’s Edition RTX variant. Some comments underneath GPURestock’s original tweet show different results with one user’s store only having RTX 3060’s. It’d be safe to check the app yourself before considering whether it’s worth driving to your local Best Buy. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to call ahead and speak with a store associate before camping out overnight.

