Battlefield Mobile could be the next big fps for your phone — here's how to sign up for the beta

It's official, Battlefield Mobile is set to roll out its first playtests this fall, though only in Indonesia and the Philippines and only on Android devices. Electronic Arts has confirmed this via a dedicated FAQ page, where more details were spilled about the upcoming mobile shooter.

Of course, subsequent playtests are expected to cover more regions, as is the case with most mobile games. EA has also shared an official link to the Google Play Store listing, which provides more information on the game as well as a few screenshots. The good news is that if the game becomes available in your region, you can already pre-register your interest, and below we'll walk you through the process.

First announced four months ago, Battlefield Mobile will be a free-to-play game that's due to launch sometime next year. Similar to other Battlefield titles, the mobile version will be a multiplayer first-person shooter, where you and your teammates will form a squad and do battle "with large-scale environmental destruction," while fighting for control of tanks, ATVs and other vehicles.

As for other details, there will be four classes to choose from: Assault, Support, Medic, or Recon; all standard roles that are seen in other multiplayer shooter games. And you'll be able to select different weapons and gadget loadouts for these classes.

(Image credit: EA)

We'll also be getting signature Battlefield moments, which include "wild situations and explosive spectacles," such as "outrunning a collapsing tower on your ATV, parachuting off a building while firing a rocket launcher, or burying your enemies under the rubble of a building you destroyed with your tank."

As you progress through the game, you'll gain rewards, be able to upgrade your weapons and customize your character to fit your personal gameplay. The mobile game won't have anything to do with EA's other upcoming title Battlefield 2042, which is also expected to launch this fall on October 22.

How to sign up for Battlefield Mobile

As mentioned above, if the playtest becomes available in your region, you'll be able to pre-register and sign up for any news regarding the mobile game. The process is very straightforward:

First, you need to head over to the Battlefield Mobile listing in the Google Play store and look for the button that normally says "Download." Instead, you should have the option to pre-register your interest.

And once the playtest goes live in your region, you can download the game.

One thing to note, however, is that the playtests will be handled on a first-come-first-serve basis, meaning that pre-registration doesn't automatically grant you the access to the game as there will be a limited amount of players.

According to EA, the playtests are only limited to run on phones running Android 7.0 and up (check out our pics for the best Android phones for handsets that will be able to run the game).

EA expects the playtests to cover a broad range of areas, as we get closer to the October release date, so it's worth keeping an eye on the listing until then.