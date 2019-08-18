Apple Watch Series 5 Could Come in Ceramic, Titanium

Apple's software betas just can't keep secrets.

Less than a week after the iOS 13 beta suggested a Sept. 10 debut for the iPhone 11, the watchOS 6 beta is tipping people off about what kind of Apple Watch models to expect this fall.

The leak was spotted by iHelpBR, which also broke the news about iOS 13 tipping the iPhone 11's launch date. According to the site, Apple's watchOS 6 includes setup screens that refer to titanium and ceramic cases for the Apple Watch.

(Image credit: iHelpBR)

There's currently no titanium version of the Apple Watch. The Series 2 and Series 3 versions of the Apple Watch offered ceramic versions, but the Apple Watch Series 4 only comes in aluminum and stainless steel cases.

This isn't the first time we've heard that Apple was planning on bringing back a ceramic option. Back in February, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that Apple would add a new ceramic case design to its Apple Watch lineup this year.

As for titanium, that case would match the look of the new Apple Card, rolling out to consumers this month.

The screenshots shared by iHelpBR both show off 44mm cases. However, the site claims both titanium and ceramic models will come in 40mm sizes, too.

The report doesn't make it clear whether these new cases will be part of the Apple Watch Series 4 lineup or included in the launch of the rumored Apple Watch Series 5. For the past few years, Apple has introduced new watches alongside its revamped iPhones in the fall.

Apple is expected to hold its annual launch event next month, most likely on Sept. 10.