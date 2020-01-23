Google says Apple Safari's anti-tracking feature can be used to track users

In a bit of digital irony, the anti-tracking mechanisms that Apple builds into its Safari browser can themselves be used to track users, four Google researchers argued in an academic paper released yesterday (Jan. 22).

Safari's Intelligent Tracking Prevention (ITP) works differently from other browser anti-trackers in that it dynamically builds a list of every website a user interacts with. Safari keeps that list on the user's device and modifies the information sent to each website from Safari accordingly.

Other browsers use a simpler method: They keep static, universal lists of naughty sites with which user data should not be shared, and apply that to all users.

The problem with Safari is that by creating individualized anti-tracking profiles for each user, the browser makes it possible for third parties to replicate that tracking profile and identify individual users simply by observing how a user interacts with multiple websites.

In other words, users can be individually tracked through their Safari anti-tracking profiles.

"As a result of customizing the ITP list based on each user's individual browsing patterns," the researchers write, "Safari has introduced global state into the browser, which can be modified and detected by every document," i.e. every web page that Safari loads.

The Google researchers notified Apple of these problems in the fall of 2019. In a December blog post, Apple engineer John Wilander said some of the issues were resolved with updates to Safari on iOS and macOS. But the Google researchers believe that the short-term fixes Apple made "will not address the underlying problem."

If you're very concerned about your privacy and don't want to be tracked online, browsers such as Brave and browser extensions such as Ghostery promise to minimize the amount of data you give websites. But there's no way they can block everything.