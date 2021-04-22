iOS 14.5 is coming — here’s when to expect it

Apple has quietly released the launch date for iOS 14.5 which it says will be rolling out “starting next week.” Apple has been beta testing iOS 14.5 for some time now, so we know a decent amount about the features it will bring with it. Gamers will get support for console controllers including those from the Xbox Series X/S and PS5.

The news came courtesy of the press release for the AirTag , which relies on features built into the latest version of iOS, and will be available from April 30.

iOS 14.5 is also a big leap forward in privacy terms. All developers, including Apple, will now need to inform users if their activity will be tracked on third-party services.

There’s also the new ability to unlock your iOS-powered device while wearing a face mask, as long as you also have an Apple Watch. This is a feature that’s much-needed, although it won’t allow you to use Apple Pay. It is, however, possible to do this from the Watch, so it’s not a huge deal for the Apple faithful. It will also give you access to your phone to read messages, etc.

The face covering unlock is well-protected by security features too. You won’t, for example, be able to snatch someone’s iPhone and use it. Apple saw this problem coming and the phone is able to detect a rapid separation from the watch. You’ll also need to use a full face or passcode unlock periodically, as a security precaution.

The update also brings new Emoji and Siri is getting new voices. This, combined with new neural text-to-speech, means that your iPhone’s personal assistant is going to sound better than ever. And crucially, it will be able to speak with more accents from more cultures than ever before. You might not have considered it, but this is a really great advance for a huge number of people who haven’t previously been represented in any voice assistant.

Apple already has around 80% of users on iOS 14 and it will no-doubt be hoping for similar numbers after this update.