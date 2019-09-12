Act Fast: Dell's XPS 15 Is Cheaper Than the MacBook Air

The XPS 15 (7590) offers excellent power and performance in a stylish package that can blend into any environment. While it's sometimes overshadowed by the XPS 13 — which we rated as one of the best laptops of 2019 — the XPS 15 is still an award-winning machine that merits your attention, especially now that it's on sale.

For a limited time, Dell has its new XPS 15 (7590) on sale for $912.99 via coupon code "SAVE17". That's $187 off and the best price we've seen for this 15-inch machine. (The coupon can be used on all XPS 15 configurations).

Dell XPS 15 (7590): was $1,099.99 now $912.99

The Editor's Choice XPS 15 rarely dips below $1,000. However, coupon "SAVE17" drops it to $912. It packs a 15-.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD. View Deal

Although this is the base XPS 15 (7590), it packs more than enough horsepower for everyday use. It features a 15.6-inch IPS LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. Sister site LaptopMag gave Dell's 2019 XPS 15 an Editor's Choice award for its premium looks and solid performance. By comparison, the base Apple MacBook Air — which packs less power and storage — would set you back $1,099.

The XPS 15 sports a stylish, 0.7-inch thick aluminum chassis. Dell's InfinityEdge display maximizes screen real estate, which makes this one of the smallest 15-inch laptops on the market. Its island-style keyboard is a pleasure to type on and in terms of battery life, the XPS 15 managed to get through an entire workday (8:38 hours).

This XPS 15 deal is part of Dell's larger semi-annual sale, which takes 17% off a variety of XPS, Alienware, and Inspiron machines. The coupon expires September 19 at 8am ET.