9 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Hulu (March 10-12)

Before you spring forward, check out new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , Hulu, HBO Max and other top streaming services .

The weekend watch list is led by finales for two of the best shows of the year so far: the Last of Us finale and the Poker Face season 1 finale.

In terms of premieres, two big Netflix hits are back, one featuring a problematic (but good) hero in Luther: The Fallen Sun and the other a charming (but murderous) anti-hero in You season 4 part 2 . Other returning series are Perry Mason season 2, Most Dangerous Game season 2 and Top Chef season 20.

Two news shows arrive this week: History of the World, Part II , a 40-years-in-making sequel to Mel Brooks’ film; and UnPrisoned, a family comedy that tackles incarceration.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Last of Us season 1 finale (HBO)

For a zombie drama, The Last of Us hasn’t really thrown many Infected at us (aside from that jaw-dropping pit scene in Kansas City). Instead, the show has delivered a series of harsh realizations that the monsters have been humans, all along. See: the villain of last week’s episode, the cannibal/rapist preacher David.

The finale wraps up the main storyline of the season, Joel and Ellie’s journey westward to the mysterious medical facility where her immunity to Cordyceps can be investigated. But as we’ve seen time and time again, their destination may not be the safe haven that they’re expecting.

Poker Face season 1 finale (Peacock)

Crime procedurals get a bad rap, mostly for feeling repetitive and stale. Poker Face, though, has been thoroughly refreshing in its execution of the case-of-the-week formula. A lot of that is due to Natasha Lyonne’s magnetic performance and the delightful cameos by stars like Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Barkin, Chloë Sevigny and Adrien Brody.

The finale departs from the norm by focusing on the serialized arc that was set in the premiere: Charlie on the run from casino security henchman Cliff (Benjamin Bratt). He’s finally caught up to her, but when he takes her to Sterling Frost Sr. (Ron Perlman), the story takes a surprising turn.

Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix)

The fifth and final season of Luther aired in 2019, much to fans’ dismay. Fortunately, the brilliant but troubled detective played by Idris Elba returns in a film continuation. Last seen in handcuffs, the disgraced John Luther is now in prison for using illegal (though effective) means to catch criminals.

He was put there by psychopathic cyber genius David Robey (Andy Serkis), who embarks on a killing spree with the aid of surveillance technology. Luther decides to break out of prison to capture him, by any means necessary. He’ll have to dodge an intelligence officer (Cynthia Erivo) tasked with hunting Luther down

You season 4 part 2 (Netflix)

Oh, how the murderous tables have turned. Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has been trying to be “good” and not kill anyone in his new life as literature professor Jonathan Moore. But it seems like he simply cannot escape his past or his predilections.

The first half of You season 4 saw Joe dogged by a mysterious murderer, who was offing members of a wealthy social circle. The “Eat the Rich Killer” turned out to be the charming author and aspiring politician Rhys Montrose (Ed Speleers). Now, Joe has to figure out how to avoid being pinned for Rhys’ misdeeds, while protecting his new love interest Kate (Charlotte Ritchie). It won’t be easy when Rhys wants to bond over their crimes. Talk about a toxic bromance. Get more spoiler-y details in my You season 4 part 2 review .

History of the World, Part II (Hulu)

Rarely do we get a sequel four decades after the original project was released, but streaming has made such things possible. Mel Brooks follows up his 1981 film History of the World with an eight-part sketch comedy series.

Each episode chronicles different moments in history, from the Paleolithic era to the Civil War to Nixon’s presidency. Aside from Brooks himself (who serves as narrator), the cast is stacked with stars like Wanda Sykes, Nick Kroll, Ike Barinholtz and Janelle James. Like the film, and most of Brooks’ other work, the show is marked by silly jokes, irreverent takes and musical numbers.

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo depart from their usual dramas to star together in a heartwarming half-hour comedy. Paige Alexander is a perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom to a teen boy. Her life is turned upside down when her father Edwin gets out of prison and moves in with them.

Edwin sets about building a new life for himself after nearly two decades of incarceration, reconnecting with his daughter and bonding with his grandson Finn (Faly Rakotohavana). Meanwhile, Paige grapples with her father’s presence and the effects on her career and dating.

Perry Mason season 2 (HBO)

Now that the show is under new management (The Knick’s Michael Begler and Jack Amiel), Perry Mason is moving fully into the law world. Haunted by his past, the hard-drinking former private investigator is sticking to standard legal work that’s boring but pays the bills.

But soon enough, Perry becomes embroiled in the murder case of the son of a high-profile oil tycoon. The main suspects are Mexican-American Brothers (Fabrizio Guido and Peter Mendoza), though Perry believes racism and a larger conspiracy are at play. With the help of trusted assistant Della Street (Juliet Rylance) and cop-turned-PI Paul Drake (Chris Chalk), he starts digging into the truth, though powerful forces don’t want it uncovered.

Top Chef season 20 (Bravo)

For its 20th season, Top Chef is going international. The World All-Stars edition brings together cast members from all the different Top Chef shows across the globe, from the U.S. to Brazil to Italy to Thailand. Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio and Gail Simmons relocate to London, where they will oversee the quick fires and eliminations.

The American fan favorites include Buddha Lo (winner of season 19), Dawn Burrell (runner-up in season 18), Sara Bradley (runner-up in season 16) and Amar Santana (runner-up in season 13). Expect challenges to take place in famous English sights like Kew Gardens, Highclere Castle (aka Downton Abbey) and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Most Dangerous Game season 2 (The Roku Channel)

Ah, Quibi, the short-form service was so short-lived. Yet, its content lives on, under the Roku Channel umbrella. One of the best Quibi originals was the action thriller Most Dangerous Game, starring Christoph Waltz and Liam Hemsworth.

Season 2 brings back Waltz, though not Hemsworth (who has moved on to become the new Witcher). Umbrella Academy star David Castañeda takes his place as Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck boxer who signs up for the titular game run by dastardly CEO Miles Seller. If Victor can survive the hunt, he’ll earn the money needed to pay off a ransom on his sister.

What else to watch this weekend

2023 Oscars

The best movies and performances of last year are honored.

Moonshine (Freevee)

Dysfunctional half-siblings battle for control of the family business.

