7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Hulu and more (Dec. 19-Dec. 25)

December is approaching its end and the Christmas break is almost here. Thankfully, we got an early present in the form of a massive batch of new movies this week on Netflix, Hulu, Paramount Plus and other major streaming services.

There are some blockbuster arrivals this week, including the latest installment of The Hunger Games. This week marks the first time you'll get to watch the prequel movie digitally. And there are also a few Golden Globe nominees on the list, headlined by Bradley Cooper's Maestro, which arrives on Netflix.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription. Here are the top new movies streaming this week. Plus, check out the new TV shows to watch from streamers this week and the best of what's new on Netflix.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (PVOD)

Starring Tom Blyth as Coriolanus "Coryo" Snow, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes is a prequel to the existing The Hunger Games film series. It tells the origin story of future President Snow (played by Donald Sterling in the previous movies) as well as launching his eventual rise to power. While receiving mixed, largely middling reviews critically, audiences so far have liked the film as an adaption of the 2020 novel by Suzanne Collins.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting today (Dec. 19)

Trolls Band Together (PVOD)

Trolls Band Together is the follow-up to the relatively successful Trolls World Tour movie from 2020. In it, Trolls Branch (Justin Timberlake) and Poppy (Anna Kendrick) must rescue Floyd (Troye Sivan), who had previously been in the boyband BroZone with Branch when they were both kids.

Essentially, this movie serves as a backdoor NSYNC reunion — they perform their first original song in decades during the movie. If you need something your kids can watch, this is a great choice, but don't expect more than that.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting today (Dec. 19)

The Creator (Hulu)

For better or worse, The Creator at least breathes some fresh life into the science fiction genre. Starring John David Washington as Sergeant Joshua Taylor, The Creator takes place in a world reeling from a nuclear attack from a rogue artificial intelligence. In the aftermath of this attack, Taylor must hunt down Nirmata, the creator of numerous advancements in the AI-friendly supernation of New Asia. While the Creator doesn't always stick the landing, it's at least a brilliant premise and beautifully shot. Definitely worth giving a chance while it's on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu starting Dec. 20

Maestro (Netflix)

Maestro is Bradley Cooper's return to the director's chair (if he believed in such things) following the smash success that was A Star Is Born. In this biopic, Cooper also stars as the acclaimed American conductor/composer/multihyphenate Leonard Bernstein. And while the movie is certainly an examination of Bernstein's life, it's largely about Bernstein's relationship with his wife Felicia Montealegre (Carey Mulligan). Maestro has been nominated for four Golden Globe awards including nominations for Cooper and Mulligan's performances, so don't miss it now that it's free on Netflix.

Stream on Netflix starting Dec. 20

Beau is Afraid (Paramount Plus with Showtime)

Speaking of Golden Globe-nominated performances, Cooper and Mulligan are not alone in receiving nominations in a movie streaming this week. A24's Beau is Afraid also hits streaming this week, and Joaquin Phoenix has also received an award nomination for his performance as the titular Beau. In this absolutely surreal horror movie, Beau is trying to attend his mother's funeral but runs into obstacle after obstacle along the way.

If you're not a horror fan though, there's still something for you in Beau is Afraid. While it is terrifying and anxiety-inducing at times, it also has its fair share of comedy. If you want to see one of the best performances of the year, don't miss this one.

Stream on Paramount Plus with Showtime starting Dec. 21

Anatomy of a Fall (PVOD)

This Golden Globe-nominated movie is also starting to generate some serious Oscar buzz. Starring Sandra Hüller as Sandra Voyter, Anatomy of a Fall is a dark French courtroom drama (in English) about the accidental death of her husband Samuel. Of course, blame suddenly shifts from gravity to her, and what follows is a gripping thriller.

Given it won the Palme d'Or at Cannes, maybe we shouldn't be surprised that this movie is cleaning up during Award season and it feels like its ascendancy won't be stopping soon. So buy or rent Anatomy of a Fall this week if you missed it in theaters or just need a second viewing.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Dec. 22

Dream Scenario (PVOD)

Dream Scenario is one of the funniest movies I've seen all year, if not in the past few years. Another offering from A24 in this week's list, Dream Scenario stars Nicolas Cage as Paul Matthews, a college professor who is appearing in people's dreams all over the world — and he has no idea why.

As funny as this movie is, it also takes some dark, heartbreaking turns. But everything centers around Cage's truly virtuoso performance. It won't surprise you that he too has received a Golden Globe nomination for his role in Dream Scenario. Having seen it myself, I can say its richly deserved.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Dec. 22