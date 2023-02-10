7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video (Feb. 10-12)

Love is in the air. With Valentine’s Day approaching, romance can be found in the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix , HBO Max , Prime Video and other streaming services.

Heading up our weekend watch list is a story of love gone terribly wrong, You season 4 part 1 . For stalker/killer Joe Goldberg, love and death seem to go hand in hand.

Two new rom-com movies are more in line with typical V-Day fare. Your Place or Mine pairs Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher (who swear they like each other), while Alison Brie and Jay Ellis are exes in Somebody I Used to Know.

For a snarkier, yet still swooning take on romance, fall for Harley Quinn’s Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special .

And if your heart is as black and empty as deep space, Marc Maron’s going Bleak and Dark in his new comedy special.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

You season 4 part 1 (Netflix)

Serial killer Joe Goldberg has a new identity, a new location and a new object of obsession. Last we saw Joe (Penn Badgley), he had fled the charred remains of his wife and left their baby son on a friend’s doorstep. He was in Paris, seeking his latest amour victim, single mom Marienne (Tati Gabrielle).

But in season 4, Joe’s pursuit of her unravels and leads him to a life in London under the name Jonathan Moore and working as an university professor. How and why he is there remains to be revealed. Suffice it to say that a new batch of fresh faces enter his deadly orbit. What’s different this time is that he becomes a target himself. Check out our You season 4 part 1 review for more detail — and no spoilers!

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Your Place or Mine (Netflix)

At first, Your Place or Mine sounds very similar to The Holiday. Both are rom-coms involving two people swapping homes to freshen up their lives. But in the case of the new Netflix film, Debbie (Reese Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) are longtime friends who clearly share an unexplored romantic spark.

For different reasons, they decide to take on each other’s homes and responsibilities. Single mom Debbie takes on New York’s fast pace, a zany friend (Zoë Chao) and handsome suitor (Jesse Williams). Meanwhile, Peter adjusts to a routine revolving around Debbie’s kid Jack (Wesley Kimmel). The new perspectives lead Debbie and Peter to think about exploring their connection.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

Somebody I Used to Know (Prime Video)

Alison Brie and husband Dave Franco are the love story behind the scenes, as they once again collaborate on a movie project. Their last one, The Rental, was a horror flick. This time, the married duo take on a romantic comedy just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Brie stars as the host of a dessert baking competition show, which is unceremoniously canceled. With her life upended, Ally returns to her hometown, where she has an awkward run-in with ex Sean (Jay Ellis). As if reconsidering her life choices isn’t bad enough, Ally realizes that Sean’s fiancée Cassidy (Kiersey Clemons) is basically herself when she was younger and more idealistic.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Harley Quinn: A Very Problematic Valentine’s Day Special (HBO Max)

Here’s a sweet and sassy treat for Harley Quinn lovers. Season 3 ended way back in September, but this themed special is tiding us over until the next installment of the animated DC series.

Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) have won our hearts and become one of the best couples in the greater DC universe. They’re celebrating their first V-Day, and as usual, Harley has to do something over-the-top. As of course, chaos ensues. The special also brings in Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson and Tyler James Williams to guest-voice Hawgirl and Hawkman. Heart-eye emojis all around!

Streaming now on HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Marc Maron: From Bleak to Dark (HBO)

Marc Maron is not somebody we’d ever call “cheerful” or “sunny.” So, it’s no surprise that the comedian and podcaster’s new special explores topics that are, well, bleak and dark. At the top of the list is the sudden, tragic death of girlfriend Lynn Shelton in May 2020 — right smack in the early days of the Covid pandemic.

The gloom and doom doesn’t end there, as Maron also tackles aging, his complicated relationship with his father (and his father’s dementia) and the Holocaust. Yet even amidst such somberness, Maron’s prickly and pointed wit shines through.

Premieres Saturday, Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max (opens in new tab)

Not Dead Yet (ABC)

Seeing dead people is TV’s newest thing. Ghosts is a huge hit on CBS, so ABC follows suit with its own spectral sitcom. Gina Rodriguez stars as Nell, a former journalist starting from scratch after the end of a relationship.

After returning to California, Nell hopes to rekindle her career at the newspaper she used to work for, but the only job available is writing obituaries. She feels a bit adrift, as best friend Sam (Hannah Simone) has bonded with their onetime nemesis Lexi (Lauren Ash) — who’s now the boss! Worse, Nell begins receiving visits from the spirits of the people she’s memorializing.

Streaming now via Hulu (opens in new tab)

The Flash season 9 (The CW)

The Arrowverse is seemingly done , with The Flash ending its run after a ninth and final season. The DC comics-inspired show was once one of The CW’s biggest hits, but time has eroded its following. And with major changes afflicting the network and James Gunn making a new 10-year plan for DC movies and shows , this is truly the end of an era.

Season 9 kicks off with Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) continuing to reconnect. Then, they and their team will face a new challenge from the Rogues. And down the road, an even more deadly adversary looms, giving Team Flash their greatest test yet.

Streaming now on TheCW.com (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 (Netflix)

Follow up with the couples from Love Is Blind season 3 to see who’s still together.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)

A Million Little Things season 5 (ABC)

The drama’s final season begins with the friends mourning another loved one.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

