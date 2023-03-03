7 new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus and Prime Video (March 3-5)

Let the madness begin! The beginning of March ushers in a wave of new shows and movies to watch on Netflix , Disney Plus , Prime Video and other streaming services.

At the top of the list, with a blaster shot, is The Mandalorian season 3 . The Star Wars series returns after a long hiatus with more adventures for Din Djarin and Grogu, who have already shared a heartwarming reunion. Now, they’re traveling the galaxy far, far away together again.

Two new shows debut, spanning very different genres though both involve romance. The musical drama Daisy Jones and The Six chronicles the implosion of a popular 1970s-era band fronted by alluring singers. The True Lies remake is an action thriller about a married spies whose missions add spice to their relationship.

On the movies side, two Oscar movies make their streaming premieres: Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Triangle of Sadness.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

The Mandalorian season 3 (Disney Plus)

Hello there, old friends … it’s been awhile. Our favorite bounty hunter, Din Djarin, and his adorable adoptee, Grogu, have finally returned after over 500 two years. Things have changed for Mando and Baby Yoda since we last saw them. You may be surprised to see that they have reunited, considering they seemingly parted ways for good in the finale. That’s because you might have skipped The Book of Boba Fett (here’s a little refresher that will help out with any confusion.)

Anyway, the duo is back together and zipping through the galaxy in a new ship. While Grogu rejected Jedi training from Luke Skywalker, he grown in his Force abilities (though not in language skills). In The Mandalorian season 3 premiere , Din Djarin has a quest ahead of him: He’s been declared an apostate for removing his helmet. Seeking redemption, he sets a course for the planet Mandalore. But a number of obstacles lay in their way.

Here's how to watch The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

A successful rock band in the 1970s is torn apart because of rocky relationships between some of its members? No, this is not a biopic of Fleetwood Mac, though author Taylor Jenkins Reid certainly took a page from their story for her novel.

Adapted into a limited series, Daisy Jones and the Six follows the rise and epic fall of an iconic band fronted by charismatic lead singers Daisy Jones (Riley Keough) and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin). At the height of their fame and after a sold-out show in Chicago, the band disbands. Decades later, they finally reveal the truth about what really happened.

Streaming now on Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage (Netflix)

Netflix is finally getting into live streaming events. It seems like they looked around at their rival streaming services and felt a bit left out. Their first-ever global live-streamed program is Chris Rock’s new comedy special, which — yes, you want to know — includes material about The Slap. Rock has been touring the country with a set that addresses the infamous moment at last year’s Oscars, when eventual-Best Actor winner Will Smith ran on stage and slapped him.

The special will be accompanied by a pre-show and post-show featuring celebrities Jerry Seinfeld, Amy Schumer, Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Sir Paul McCartney and others.

Streaming Saturday, March 4 at 10 p.m. ET on Netflix (opens in new tab)

True Lies (CBS)

Another week, another reboot. Did anybody ask for a TV series inspired by the 1994 blockbuster action flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis? No, but that’s not stopping CBS.

The show follows Harry Tasker (Steve Howey), an international spy whose wife Helen (Ginger Gonzaga) is a bored language professor who has no idea what he really does. When she finds out his secret, the intelligence agency recruits her to join the team. Working side by side on covert missions around the globe adds some much-needed sizzle to their marriage.

First episode streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo (opens in new tab))

Wreck (Hulu)

This British horror comedy takes place aboard a cruise ship, which welcomes new crew member Jamie (Oscar Kennedy). The 19-year-old is actually there to find out what happened to his missing sister Pippa. Three months prior, she had been working on the ship when she vanished mid-charter.

As Jamie investigates, he gets a crash course in on-board life and becomes friends with Vivian (Thaddea Graham). Meanwhile, Jamie’s friend Cormac (Peter Claffey) is hiding out in a cabin, trying to keep tabs on his ex-girlfriend. What none of the crew realizes is that a killer conspiracy is lurking below decks.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Triangle of Sadness

The Oscar-nominated dark comedy from Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund' is a wickedly absurd social satire. Models and influencers Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) are invited on a luxury cruise, in exchange for social media promotion. The yacht’s other guests are ultra-rich and completely deplorable.

When a storm hits, the alcoholic captain (Woody Harrelson) remains locked in his cabin. Meanwhile, the passengers become violently sick. When the ship capsizes, the survivors find themselves on a deserted island, where wealth and beauty are meaningless to survival.

Streaming now on Hulu (opens in new tab)

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On (Showtime)

This moving, stop-motion-animated dramedy evokes all the feels, from joy to sorrow to bittersweetness. It follows a small, cute, talking shell named Marcel who lives in an Airbnb home with his grandmother Connie and pet lint ball Alan. They are the sole survivors of a tragic separation with a once-thriving community of shells.

When documentary filmmaker Dean moves in, he begins to chronicle Marcel’s daily life. The resulting short film goes viral and makes Marcel a cultural phenomenon. The newfound fame leads to an extraordinary effort from fans around the world to find his long-lost family.

Streaming now on Showtime (opens in new tab)

What else to watch this weekend

Survivor season 44 (CBS)

A new group of players compete to outwit, outplay and outlast each other for the cash prize.

Streaming now on Paramount Plus (opens in new tab)

Airing Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS (via Fubo (opens in new tab))

Next in Fashion season 2 (Netflix)

The design competition adds Gigi Hadid to co-host alongside Tan France.

Streaming now on Netflix (opens in new tab)