Live
Black Friday apparel sales live — my favorite deals from Nike, Carhartt, Patagonia, Lululemon and more
These Black Friday deals make you look good
1. Quick links
2. Adidas
3. Carhartt
4. Levis
5. Lululemon
6. Nike
7. Patagonia
8. The North Face
9. Under Armour
I wear clothes, you wear clothes and Black Friday is one of the best times to get more of them — especially from some of the best-loved brands like Nike, Lululemon or The North Face.
Apparel and shoes are getting some of the biggest price cuts both from brands themselves and retailers like Amazon and REI. One of my personal favorites is this Patagonia Driftwood Canyon Hoodie for $173 at REI which is a big markdown on its regular $349 price.
There are loads of apparel deals from more than just the brands I've listed above so if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, now's the time. But it can get overwhelming which is why I've broken down the best deals I've spotted below to help save you time finding the best savings.
Make sure you keep checking back regularly as I'll keep this page updated with the very latest apparel and shoe deals in the run up to Black Friday next week.
Quick Links
- Adidas: deals from $6
- Carhartt: deals from $6
- Levi's: deals from $30
- Lululemon: apparel from $9
- Nike sale: up to 40% off
- Patagonia sale: up to 50% off
- REI sale: deals from $7
- The North Face: up to 30% off
- Under Armour sale: deals from $10
Best apparel sales
Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.
Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon
Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.
Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon
Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.
Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike
Fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived early! If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less. From sports bras and leggings to sneakers and sweats, shop all the best Nike deals from $12.
Patagonia sale: up to 50% off @ Patagonia
As temperatures start to drop, the holiday sales begin to sizzle. In fact, the prices of our favorite Patagonia fleeces, jackets and vests have already been slashed in half. Shop the sale with up to 50% off in savings.
REI sale: deals from $7 @ REI
With the holidays just around the corner, my favorite outerwear retailer, REI, has an enormous amount of high-tech gear on sale at massively discounted prices. Shop deals from Patagonia, Smartwool, The North Face and more starting at just $7.
The North Face: up to 30% off @ The North Face
Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this fall and winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).
Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon
Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.
Adidas
Save on these iconic Adidas leggings in various colors and sizes. They feel like a second skin, making them perfect for everyday use or workouts.
There are limited options of colorways for this Essentials Fleece Sweatshirt, but the classic sports look in black offers comfort for easy everyday wear. Plus, it’ll keep you warm with ribbed cuffs and hem for a secure fit.
A pair of cozy sweatpants will be your best friend during the colder months of the year. These are made of soft terry cotton, have an adjustable drawcord and side pockets to store your stuff. They also have slits at the legs to make them easy to move in.
These Adidas sweatpants boast a soft French terry cotton with a regular fit that’ll keep you cozy throughout the day. The drawcord on an elasticated waist also provides the ultimate comfy activewear.
These sneakers are a bestseller on Amazon, and it's easy to see why. Their casual color-block style is simple, timeless and goes with any outfit. Plus, they have a soft leather upper and a reinforced toe.
These skateboarding-style Court sneakers look good and come at a bargain price ahead of Black Friday with their signature vulcanized soles for an authentic retro look.
Carhartt
Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.
Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.
Finding a durable work pant that's also comfortable isn't an easy task — but these Carhartt pants will make your search a whole lot simpler. The pants, that can also be considered scrubs, feature rugged ripstop fabric, triple-stitched outseams, tradesman cargo pocket and a soft interior.
The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.
Custom built for hard working women, this flannel features a relaxed fit that was made to move, thanks to its rugged flex stretch technology. It also features two chest pockets with button closure and a pen stall.
Most sizes of this comfortable waterproof boot are reduced to $139 in the sale. The shoes feature a breathable membrane that allows moisture to escape while keeping your feet dry.
Levis
Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $22. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.
Casual, warm and comfortable, this Levi's Women's crew is on sale from $13. It has a Levi's California logo design on the back, with long sleeves and a raw hem. It comes in Caviar and Raw Sand colorways.
This Levi's quarter zip is on sale for a great starting price in certain sizes and colors. It features a standard fit, with an elasticated waist and sleeves to keep you cozy and comfortable.
This Levi's Men's button up can be worn closed or open layered over a T-shirt or vest. It features a casual fit, with a pocket on the left side that has a red Levi's tag.
This Levi's Vintage Sherpa Trucker Jacket is great for keeping warm in the chillier months of the year. It has a relaxed fit, with a super-soft Sherpa lining and collar. There are also side pockets and an inner pocket to keep your stuff safe.
These classic Levi's jeans are on sale for a super low starting price. They come in a ton of different colors, so you're bound to find your perfect shade of denim. Featuring a relaxed fit, they keep things looking casual.
Lululemon
I'm a big fan of a staple tee that can dress up or down any outfit. This stripped-back front-twist t-shirt does just that. Pair it with the best Lululemon leggings for a casual look or trousers and boots for dinner with friends.
Specifically designed for intense training, this sweat-wicking long sleeve will allow you to work out comfortably thanks to its relaxed top that won't stick to sweaty skin. It's also quick-drying so no need to worry about sweat stains post-workout.
This is the men's version of the shirt listed above, except it features a baggier fit. The shirt can be worn by itself or paired under a vest — letting you cover up before and after the gym — or wear it throughout your work out. It' also great to throw on during rest days.
This Lululemon belt bag is the perfect gift for a friend or loved one this holiday season. The 2L "everywhere" bag is suitable for all occasions, complete with zippered pockets and slip pocket for your smartphone. We are absolutely loving its stylish fleece texture for the winter.
You can't beat a classic pullover hoodie, and this one is not only significantly cheaper than usual, but it's also nice and relaxed. Pair it with some joggers for your rest day or wear jeans and head out.
Your hands deserve some love during the colder months of the year, so treat yourself or a loved one to these super soft and cozy Lululemon mittens. These are made of a blend of organic cotton and cashmere and have a fleece lining.
Nike
The Storm-FIT Jacket is a solid companion for tackling the fall and winter weather. With an oversized fit, you can layer under it with ease and the full-length storm flap is the star of the show keeping the cold out and the warm in.
Smooth on the outside and fuzzy on the inside, this fleece helps keep you warm while still being breezy. We're also loving this brown color that's perfect for fall.
The Nike Dri-Fit One leggings are versatile and reliable, with a high waist and non-sheer fabric for full coverage. Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat, keeping you cool and dry through any workout. Plus, they feature two drop-in side pockets and a pocket at the waistband so you can keep your items close while you work out.
Just because the weather is getting cooler, that doesn't mean your workout won't be hot. That's why you'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind.
This simple long-sleeve t-shirt features the Nike swoosh logo with a soft, lightweight feel for everyday comfort. Wear it to class, the gym or just for lounging around at home.
These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.
Patagonia
Cozy up in this hoodie that will be your go to every time there's a chill in the air. Made with a combo of natural and synthetic materials, the jacket will keep you warm and toasty in cool weather. It also features 100% recycled down insulation.
Super stylish and ultra comfortable, this versatile pullover will be your go-to for crisp days and nights. It's windproof, water-repellant and its box quilting design creates effective heat trapping to keep you nice and warm.
From your daily run to running errands, this pullover provides warmth, breathability and comfort. It features an oversized fit, making it the perfect layering piece to add to your wardrobe.
It’s all in the name. These all-season hemp pants are built with a flexible 9.6-oz 55% industrial hemp/27% recycled polyester/18% organic cotton blend, and they’re pretty perfect for just about any time of year. There’s a carpenter pocket on the side to keep tools and tech secure, and an extra layer of fabric from shin to thigh for extra durability.