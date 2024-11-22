Black Friday apparel sales live — my favorite deals from Nike, Carhartt, Patagonia, Lululemon and more

I wear clothes, you wear clothes and Black Friday is one of the best times to get more of them — especially from some of the best-loved brands like Nike, Lululemon or The North Face.

Apparel and shoes are getting some of the biggest price cuts both from brands themselves and retailers like Amazon and REI. One of my personal favorites is this Patagonia Driftwood Canyon Hoodie for $173 at REI which is a big markdown on its regular $349 price.

There are loads of apparel deals from more than just the brands I've listed above so if you're looking to upgrade your wardrobe, now's the time. But it can get overwhelming which is why I've broken down the best deals I've spotted below to help save you time finding the best savings.

Make sure you keep checking back regularly as I'll keep this page updated with the very latest apparel and shoe deals in the run up to Black Friday next week.

Best apparel sales

Adidas sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

From t-shirts to sneakers, Amazon is offering a wide variety of Adidas deals on men's, women's and children's apparel. After discount, deals start as low as $6. Note that the Adidas Store is also offering a sale with up to 30% off.

Carhartt sale: deals from $6 @ Amazon

It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Levi's denim sale: deals from $30 @ Amazon

Who doesn’t love a new pair of jeans? Right now, Amazon is knocking up to 50% off select Levi's denim styles for men and women. After discount, deals start as low as $30.

Lululemon: apparel from $9 @ Lululemon

Shop Lululemon's 'We Made Too Much' section with apparel and accessories from $9. You'll find headbands, sneakers, t-shirts and more. Also included are the ever-popular Align leggings and Scuba hoodies.

Nike sale: up to 40% off @ Nike

Fitness apparel deals at Nike have arrived early! If you’re looking to refresh your workout wardrobe without breaking the bank, now’s the perfect time to invest in high-quality gear for less. From sports bras and leggings to sneakers and sweats, shop all the best Nike deals from $12.

Patagonia sale: up to 50% off @ Patagonia

As temperatures start to drop, the holiday sales begin to sizzle. In fact, the prices of our favorite Patagonia fleeces, jackets and vests have already been slashed in half. Shop the sale with up to 50% off in savings.

REI sale: deals from $7 @ REI

With the holidays just around the corner, my favorite outerwear retailer, REI, has an enormous amount of high-tech gear on sale at massively discounted prices. Shop deals from Patagonia, Smartwool, The North Face and more starting at just $7.

The North Face: up to 30% off @ The North Face

Usually, pieces from The North Face's apparel collection are a big investment — but right now, you can snag huge discounts on puffers, hoodies, vests and more starting at just $20. Not only will you stay super warm this fall and winter, you'll also be stylish (which is always the goal).

Under Armour sale: deals from $10 @ Amazon

Under Armour's early Black Friday sales have already arrived! Whether you're looking to replace a pair of running shoes or you want to upgrade your sports bra, there are some huge savings on Under Armour gear for both men and women with deals starting at just $10.

Adidas

Carhartt

Carhartt Knit Cuffed Beanie: was $19 now $17 at Amazon The Cuffed Carhartt Knit Beanie is not only a warm and comfy accessory for your head, it will also boost your cool factor. The beanie features a lowkey Carhartt patch logo and is made from a soft and stretchable acrylic material. One size fits all.

Levis

Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans (Men's): was $69 now $28 at Amazon Amazon has these Levi's 541 Athletic Fit Jeans on sale from $22. There are also Stretch options if you prefer your jeans with some extra give. They're an incredibly popular buy on Amazon, boasting a 4.5 star rating from over 27,000 reviews.

Levi's Quarter Zip Sweater (Women's): was $29 now $17 at Amazon This Levi's quarter zip is on sale for a great starting price in certain sizes and colors. It features a standard fit, with an elasticated waist and sleeves to keep you cozy and comfortable.

Levi's Vintage Fit Sherpa Trucker Jacket: was $108 now $62 at Amazon This Levi's Vintage Sherpa Trucker Jacket is great for keeping warm in the chillier months of the year. It has a relaxed fit, with a super-soft Sherpa lining and collar. There are also side pockets and an inner pocket to keep your stuff safe.

Levi's 550 Relaxed Fit Jeans (Men's)usd: was $69 now $33 at Amazon These classic Levi's jeans are on sale for a super low starting price. They come in a ton of different colors, so you're bound to find your perfect shade of denim. Featuring a relaxed fit, they keep things looking casual.

Lululemon

Nike

Nike Nike One High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings (Women's)usd: was $60 now $40 at nike The Nike Dri-Fit One leggings are versatile and reliable, with a high waist and non-sheer fabric for full coverage. Dri-Fit technology wicks sweat, keeping you cool and dry through any workout. Plus, they feature two drop-in side pockets and a pocket at the waistband so you can keep your items close while you work out.

Nike Primary Dri-FIT Short-Sleeve (Men's)usd: was $55 now $27 at nike Just because the weather is getting cooler, that doesn't mean your workout won't be hot. That's why you'll want to wear this sweat-wicking t-shirt when you get your sweat on. Running, spinning, lifting and stretching have nothing on the soft and comfortable shirt designed with armpit ventilation in mind.

Nike Interact Run Road Running Shoes (Men's)usd: was $85 now $63 at nike These highly-rated running shoes feature Nike's lightweight Flyknit upper and a waffle outsole crafted from recycled materials (from other Nike footwear, no less.) A scannable QR code on the tongue provides info on how to recycle or donate these when they've run their course or help with repairs in the interim. Talk about a long-term investment for less.

Patagonia