Apple reportedly exploring both 'humanoid and non-humanoid' robots for the home

We may be close to robots having an 'iPhone moment' and if Apple has anything to say about it, they'll be the ones producing that moment.

Two different reports from regular Apple tipsters indicate that Apple is building up its robotics department with an eye to the future. Though, one is more optimistic than the other.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported on X today that Apple is "exploring both humanoid and non-humanoid robots." He noted that these potential robots are in the proof-of-concept stage.

"While the industry debates the merits of humanoid vs. non-humanoid designs, supply chain checks indicate Apple cares more about how users build perception with robots than their physical appearance," Kuo writes. "(so Apple uses anthropomorphic instead of humanoid), implying sensing hardware and software serve as the core technologies."

According to Kuo, we won't see an Apple robot until 2028, assuming one comes out at all. "Apple has been unusually open about sharing some of its robotics research during the early POC stage—possibly to attract talent," he writes.

He goes on to remind everyone that the much-rumored Apple foldable device is in the concept stage and that things may not progress beyond that, ala the Apple Car — which was reportedly halted in February 2024.

Similar to reports from Mark Gurman

Kuo's report lines up with a recent newsletter from Apple whisperer Mark Gurman. He claimed that Cupertino has a had a secret team working on "home robotics devices" apparently built on the ashes of the 'self-driving car unit,' which died last February.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Apparently, there is a specific Home Labs hardware and an AI special projects team. These teams are working towards both a "tabletop robot" and a humanoid model. The tabletop one is supposed to be closer to launching in 2027 as an adaptation of the smart home hub that Apple is expected to unveil later this year.

Recently, Apple has posted a number of job listings for robotics specialists that read, “As a member of the team, you’ll have the opportunity to work with a small team of highly skilled engineers and scientists to bring new experiences to Apple products."

Is the future already here?

In January, as noted by MacRumors, the Machine Learning team posted a blog about a Pixar-esque lamp that was able to move around.

It does seem to confirm a previous rumor that Apple is working on a smart home hub that could feature a robotic arm. That device was rumored to be able to tilt, rotate 360-degrees and orient itself to face users as needed. Also, it could cost as much as $1,000 and might launch in 2026 or 2027.

Between now and this robot future, we'll have to wait for this year's Apple smart home hub which seems like it will be at the core of any future home robots.

More from Tom's Guide