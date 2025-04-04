Segway dropped a new robot lawn mower that can tackle even the largest yards

Segway has just launched four new Navimow robotic lawn mowers dedicated to larger lawns. The X3 Series takes the next step in lawn maintenance, tackling yards as big as 10,000 meters squared, which is the equivalent to one and a half soccer pitches.

Why? Well, because most people are using Segway Navimow mowers to tackle lawn spaces that are larger than their capabilities — and now, they don't have to.

The X3 Series comes with a range of new and improved features from safety to software, as well as being super speedy and fast-charging.

And to try them out, there's four new models in this impressive range; the X315 priced at $2,229 covering 0.4 acres, the X330 priced at $2,799 covering 0.75 acres, the X350 priced at $3,499 covering 1.5 acres, and the X390 at $4,999 covering 2.5 acres.

So, depending on how big your lawn is, you'll want to invest to match.

Segway Navimow X3 Series: $4,999 at us.navimow.segway.com The Segway Navimow X3 Series's most expensive model is also its most expansive, handling lawns up to 2.5 acres in size. And it can cover this area twice as fast as industry average, taking on 5,000 meters squared(1.25acres) in 24 hours. So, if you're in the market for a robotic lawn mower that'll tackle your larger lawn at speed, then this one's for you.

Designed for the largest lawns

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

We've said it before and we'll say it again, the Navimow X3 Series is optimized for taking on larger lawns. Segway noticed a gap in the market for its robotic lawn mowers with the existing i Series dedicated to small lawns, like the Segway Navimow i100N, and the H series for small to medium. So, it was time for bigger and better.

Leveling up the robotic lawn mowers has been a task Segway has taken very seriously. It's upgraded the X3 Series with ultra-fast charging capabilities, six blades, an anti-clogging blade disc and accelerated mowing speed. Because big lawns don't have to mean the lawn mower is working endlessly.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

In fact, the X3 Series is capable of tackling 5,000 meters squared of lawn in just 24 hours and only needing charging (quickly) at around 1,200 meters squared in.

George Ren, CEO of Segway Navimow BU, says: "Built to tackle larger areas and layouts of varying levels of complexity, the X3 Series is tailor made for a new market that stands to benefit from the efficiency and accuracy of robotic mowers.

"Not only can it fulfil the needs of households with larger gardens requiring significant maintenance, its capabilities extend to commercial use where the X3 Series can help estates managers, local councils and many more save time and achieve outstanding results."

What else is new?

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

Lawns can be busy places. There's equipment, flowerbeds and boundaries to navigate. Thankfully, there are upgraded features in the X3 Series which mean they can now traverse the lawn more precisely. For starters, there's an extended signal coverage, which has been increased by 20-30%.

There's also been huge advancements across Real-Time Kinematic coverage, Visual Simultaneous Localisation and Mapping, and Visual Inertial Odometry technology, which might all sound like a lot of jargon, but it's actually super important for getting around safely and efficiently.

For the X3 Series, the robotic lawn mowers are now far more capable of working in blind spots, like narrow passages, as well as tackling the more complex layouts found across your yard.

(Image credit: Segway Navimow)

And then there's the improved VisionFence technology that works to provide AI route planning. With the X3 Series, this has been transformed to a 300° field of view, meaning the opportunity to avoid any obstacles just got a lot easier.

With more cameras on board and a sensor, even hazards hanging from above, like swings, or complex items on your lawn, like trampolines, are far easier to navigate around.

Some other handy features include smart speaker integration, GPS tracking and theft alerts if anyone tries to grab your swanky new lawn mower, a dot matrix screen that communicates status updates and a design that can handle steep slopes, up to 27 degrees.

What you don't want to find is your X3 Series toppled over somewhere in need of rescuing and an un-mowed lawn — and with these new robotic lawn mowers, you won't have to.