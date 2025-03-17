Miele has launched its first vacuum cleaner with Wi-Fi — and it’s a game changer

Clean smart with Miele’s new vacuum cleaner

Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner
Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Miele)

When it comes to housework, we all need one of the best vacuum cleaners or robot vacuums to keep our floors spotless.

And while we often expect smart capabilities from premium cordless or wet and dry models, the idea of having a smart, corded/bagged vacuum cleaner is almost unheard of. That’s why I was surprised to hear of Miele’s latest addition to its new bagged vacuum cleaning Guard range.

The Guard L1 (£349, around $380) is Miele’s first smart, bagged vacuum cleaner that comes with two impressive new features: an LCD screen and Wi-Fi connectivity to get real-time updates — making it a game-changer in the world of corded vacs.

Miele Guard L1
Miele Guard L1 : £349 at miele.co.uk

The Guard L1 is the brand's first smart corded bagged vacuum, with Wi-Fi connectivity and LCD display screen. It also has a 3.5-liter dustbag, 2-in-1 nozzle and an upgraded, stylish design.

It will be available to U.S. markets later in the year.

View Deal

What's new?

Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner

Miele Guard L1 smart vacuum cleaner (Image credit: Miele)

Perhaps one of the biggest drawbacks about using bagged vacuum cleaners is knowing exactly when the dustbag is full inside the cylinder. However, the Miele app can now notify users by sending an alert when the bag or filer needs replacing — without all the guesswork.

What’s more, the app will show the fill level of the vacuum cleaner bag and the condition of the exhaust filter, which is handy. In fact these are all essential for maintaining and extending the lifespan of your vacuum cleaner.

About the range

The Guard L1 range has six different models, and plenty of color options to choose from. These include Terra Red, Nordic Blue, Sunset Yellow, Lotus White, Obsidian Black and Titanium Pearl — so you can find the perfect color to suit your home or personality! Each model also weighs 6.5kg, and includes a 3.5-liter dustbag to tackle your home.

We'll be reviewing this new release in due course but if you're on the market for a smart, powerful corded bagged vacuum, the Miele Guard L1 could be a great pick.

The Miele Guard range is available to buy in the U.K. on www.miele.co.uk and will be launched during Fall in U.S. and Canada.

Cynthia Lawrence
Cynthia Lawrence
As the Homes Content Editor, Cynthia Lawrence covers all things homes, interior decorating, and garden-related. She has a wealth of editorial experience testing the latest, ‘must-have’ home appliances, writing buying guides and the handy ‘how to’ features. 

Her work has been published in various titles including, T3, Top Ten Reviews, Ideal Home, Real Homes, Livingetc. and House Beautiful, amongst many.

With a rather unhealthy obsession for all things homes and interiors, she also has an interior design blog for style inspiration and savvy storage solutions (get rid of that clutter!). When she’s not testing cool products, she’ll be searching online for more decor ideas to spruce up her family home or looking for a great bargain!

