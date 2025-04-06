It’s a brew-tiful day for a hike — so have your coffee in the great outdoors

With the sun making more of an appearance here in the U.K., I feel inclined now more than ever to get out into nature. But leaving behind home comforts like the best coffee maker ? Now that’s where it gets a little tricky.

When I make coffee, I love being able to stick to my same routine. I don’t want to sacrifice freshly ground coffee beans and smooth espresso shots. And with all these on-the go coffee gadgets, I don’t have to.

I will never be without fresh coffee again, even in the mountains. And yes, that does mean doing everything the old fashioned way — without electricity!

Elbow grease required

First things first: we need freshly ground coffee beans. Whether you’re into a light or dark roast, grab your favorite and throw them in your backpack.

The 1Zpresso Q Air hand grinder gives a lot of versatility in a compact package. It can be altered to grind for espresso all the way to cold brew or French press coffee, so you really don’t need another grinder.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

And if you’re a fan of Aeropress coffee, the Q Air actually fits inside of the Aeropress Clear plunger perfectly, so you can conserve space in your backpack. However this does mean it only grinds 20 grams of coffee at a time, so brewing for multiple people could take you a little while.

Perfect cup of joe

Once you’ve got the coffee grounds you need to choose the hand-powered coffee maker that’s going to best suit your coffee style. Thankfully, there are gadgets that let you brew any type of coffee quite literally anywhere.

Since you’re not relying on electricity and power for any of these brewing methods, it’s going to take a little elbow grease.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Wacaco Pipamoka ($49) is the one to go for if you are indecisive. You can choose between espresso, long coffee or cold brew. But while it has the ability to make an espresso, it only produces 1 bar of pressure during extraction. Any coffee nerd will tell you, you’re not getting a "true" espresso with that pressure.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

For close to proper espresso you’ll need to call on the Wacaco Minipresso GR2 ($59). Although the Minipresso is a little more expensive than the Pipamoka, it will do a better job at producing a quality espresso.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The Wacaco Cuppamoka ($34) will give you a perfect pour-over coffee. You do need to remember to bring filters with you for this one. It also doubles up as a portable thermos, so you can drink on the go rather than setting up with some camping mugs.

The Cuppamoka is also a little cheaper, and as an added bonus, the coarser coffee will be much easier to grind!

On the move

The most important part in all of this, though, is how to keep the coffee hot against the unpredictable elements. For that you’ll need one of the best travel coffee mugs .

The Ninja Sip Perfect ($34) holds 16 fluid ounces. The heat technology in this flask keeps your coffee at a "drinkable" temperature for longer, so you won’t go from burning your tongue right to a freezing cold drink.

The Ninja Sip Perfect is also available in nine different colors so you can match your hiking kit perfectly.