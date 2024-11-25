I just got this back-saving office chair for Black Friday and it's $75 off right now

I desperately needed a new office chair. So when Branch offered me its new Ergonomic Chair Pro to test out, I was immediately on board.

When I say "desperately," that's not an exaggeration. While the West Elm chair I had been using looked nice, my back and my behind would be in pain after sitting in it for an eight-hour workday. Even if I made sure to take regular breaks for a quick stretch too.

Now though, that pain is gone and it's all thanks to this chair. And right now you can get it on sale from Branch for 15% off, there's never been a better time for you to make the upgrade yourself. Trust me, it's worth it.

This chair literally is saving my back

As I mentioned before, my old chair was giving me a couple of unpleasant pain points. While it's definitely improved both, I'm surprised that my back is where I'm feeling the biggest improvement after using it for a few weeks.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

That improvement, I believe, comes down to the padded lumbar support.

Branch says the Ergonomic Chair Pro has 14 points of adjustment, from seat height and depth to adjustable 5D armrests. Some of those I've found to be more beneficial than others, but the adjustable lumbar support has been a true game changer. With just the flip of a level, the lumbar support pushes perfectly into my back, keeping my posture exactly where I want it.

This chair is almost perfect — but you can skip this accessory

As much as I love this chair, I do have one glaring negative to say about the version I tested. And it was our biggest knock against the chair in our Branch Ergonomic Chair Pro review.

The headrest is a waste of money.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Don't get me wrong, it looks great. And it has vertical and angular adjustments to get it to just the right angle. But you can't move it forward, and with the way I sit, that means I can't even use it.

Now, if you're someone who leans all the way back in your chair, an extra $69 for the headrest may be money well spent. For most people though, I think you'll find that it's money you're better off saving.

Even on sale, $424 is a lot to spend on a chair. But I promise you it's very much worth it, especially if you can bring the cost down a bit by getting the chair and not the headrest. You can always add it later if you change your mind. Likewise, the original Branch Ergonomic Chair is quite a bit cheaper but it doesn't have all those extra adjustment points for a perfect fit.