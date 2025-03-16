I reviewed the luxe kettle in Meghan Markle's Netflix show — I love it, and it's currently on sale

Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary has finally been released, and it's got all the glamor and luxe you'd expect it to have.

But one thing that caught my eye is a little high-tech kettle — because I, too, have this kettle. I reviewed it way back in November, and it's been the office kettle ever since. I use it for Chemex, AeroPress, and V60 pour-over every day I'm in the office.

It's the Fellow EKG Corvo kettle, and it's a fantastic little gadget. Not only does it have precision temperature selection (to the degree), it looks gorgeous, and is as reliable as the sunrise.

Fellow Corvo: was $255 now $225 at Amazon The Fellow Corvo kettle has a precision temperature dial you can customize to the exact degree. This makes it ideal for specialty tea — some ceremonial matchas require 140°F, not boiling — and coffee, which needs to be at 200°F, not boiling. It comes in white, as shown in Meghan's documentary, but I have the matte black version.

What is the Fellow Corvo kettle?

In my detailed review of the Fellow Corvo kettle, I focused on its boiling speed, noise, ease of use, and ability to keep water hot.

The Corvo is designed for specialty tea and coffee that requires a precise, specific temperature. Often, artisanal coffees and teas will have their ideal temperature listed on the package, but some white teas and green teas can't be brewed in water over 140°F, lest it burn.

(Image credit: Future)

The Corvo has a precise temperature dial on the right corner of the heating base, which is really intuitive and takes the guesswork out of brewing. On the opposite corner is a live temperature monitor, which takes the temperature of the water inside the kettle and displays it during boiling.

This screen is also great if you forget about your boiled water, as you can check the temperature without having to remove the lid or brew a weak coffee.

(Image credit: Future)

The Corvo can keep water at a set temperature for up to an hour, which is one of the best hold times I've ever seen — other kettles, if they have this feature, only hold for up to 30 minutes, like the Ninja kettle.

Not only does the Fellow Corvo look a treat and is super easy to use, it's also one of the best kettles I've ever tested. Meghan's got good taste, that's for sure. And now I know I've got the same kettle as a princess — that feels pretty good.