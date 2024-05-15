9 benefits of a clover lawn and why it’s a sustainable choice

No Mow May can go far beyond abandoning your lawn mower for a month to encourage pollinators and other insects into your yard. And, if, like myself, you’ve embraced the environmental campaign and let your grass grow, you might also be wondering what else you can do in the longer term to protect and nurture the wildlife in your environment.

So, although there are plenty of reasons to stop mowing your lawn this month , including my own three reasons why I’m taking part in No Mow May — and why you should too , the campaign also gives us a chance to think about how we can support the movement throughout the rest of the year.

One method to improve sustainability in your backyard is to replace your turf grass with a clover lawn, once frowned upon as a weed. Traditional turf grass requires hours of maintenance and water to keep it looking luscious, while a clover lawn is more sustainable and will increase the abundance of bees and other pollinators in your yard and keep weeds at bay too.

Here, we take a look at the reasons why swapping to a clover lawn is a good idea and why it is no longer seen as the backyard enemy.

1. Saving resources

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With lawns covering 40 million acres, or 2% of land in the U.S., according to Bee City USA , it's the single largest irrigated crop. This means achieving an immaculate lawn can be a big drain on natural resources, as a perfect patch requires regular watering to keep it pristine. According to the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 8 billion gallons of water are used daily to keep lawns green. What’s more, when lawns are regularly mown, they are stripped of flowers, which provide nectar and pollen for bees and insects to aid pollination. Swapping to a more sustainable and eco-friendly lawn, such as a clover lawn, will save natural resources and support wildlife.

Common White Clover and Microclover — what’s the difference?

Common White Clover (Trifolium repens) and Microclover are both hardy flowering perennials that can be used as a lawn alternative. But what’s the difference between the two varieties? Microclover has been bred from Common White Clover, and, as its name suggests, exhibits a more dwarf and compact appearance.

Joan Casanova, founder of Green Earth Media Group, supports clover lawns and particularly favors the Microclover variety, Miniclover, for its compact nature.

“By promoting sustainability, reducing water usage, supporting pollinators, improving soil health and reducing maintenance requirements, Miniclover aligns with the growing interest in eco-friendly landscaping practices and contributes to the creation of healthier, more resilient urban and suburban environments,” she says.

Although digging up a turf lawn is not going to be a good choice for everyone, Casanova believes it is worth it. “Getting rid of turf lawns and its maintenance, and replacing it with something that is still beautiful, is a change homeowners can accept, knowing they’re doing something to contribute to the greater good.”

2. A clover lawn is drought-tolerant

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With record-breaking temperatures, subsequent droughts and water restrictions that follow, it is becoming harder to maintain a luscious lawn. However, one of the benefits of swapping to a clover lawn is that it isn’t as thirsty as traditional turf. “Clover is drought tolerant and can stay green all summer with minimal watering,” says Casanova.

Its deep root system, coupled with its ability to ‘fix’ nitrogen (as mentioned below), make clover a tougher alternative to turf grass during hot and dry spells. So, rather than being faced with a lawn that resembles a straw-like mess in the height of summer, a clover lawn will keep your patch greener.

3. Thrives in sun and partial shade

Depending on the type of clover you grow, it can tolerate partial sun much better than traditional turf grass that requires full sun. Common White Clover will thrive in full sun and partial shade, although Microclover may struggle more in partial shade and will benefit from some direct sunlight.

4. Clover is low-maintenance

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Growing a clover lawn will cut down on how often you pull out your lawnmower. It may only need a trim once or twice a year, as it will only grow to between 2 to 8 inches.

If you opt for Microclover, Casanova says you can mow your lawn, although it will result in smaller leaves. However, bear in mind that Microclovers only bloom once in summer, and mowing will prevent them from creating the blooms that feed the bees.

5. Eliminates the need for nitrogen feeds

Clover will keep your lawn green and healthy as it naturally adds nitrogen to the surrounding soil, creating its own fertilizer. “Clover takes nitrogen from the air and ‘fixes’ it in your soil,” says Casanova, “eliminating the need to apply nitrogen plant food because it does the work for you.”

6. Say goodbye to weeds

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

With a root system that grows horizontally across the ground, Casanova explains clover has the benefit of keeping weeds at bay and controlling erosion. Apart from not needing to mow the lawn as often, you’ll also no longer have to worry about how to prevent weeds taking root in your yar d or how to get rid of dandelions .

7. Brown patches fill in fast

One of the issues of being a dog owner is that their urine discolors grass, leaving behind unsightly brown patches. However, unlike turf grass, clover is unaffected by the chemicals in your pet’s urine, and it remains green and lush, according to Casanova, who also mentions that “it fills in bare spots fast”, due to its ability to reseed.

8. It's affordable

With less maintenance to worry about, a clover lawn is much more economical than turf grass. Forget sprinkler systems, fertilizers, aeration tools, and other lawn maintenance gadgets, and reward yourself with more time to enjoy your backyard and extra cash in your pocket to spend on plants.



(Image credit: Getty Images)

A clover lawn is soft and springy and comfortable underfoot, although it might not be the best choice if you’re after a lawn for children to play upon, as it doesn’t hold up as well as turf grass to foot traffic. However, to get the best of both worlds, try planting a mix of both to encourage pollinators while gaining a durable lawn.

What to check before you sow a clover lawn

A clover lawn will grow successfully in USDA Zones 3-10. However, we’d advise that you check with your local homeowner's association (HOA) or local government before sowing clover seed, as in some areas, it is considered a weed and may not be allowed.