7 top rules to keep your outdoor firepit safe this winter

Firepits are an all-season way to enjoy outdoor living when the temperature drops outside. They are a central focal point that draws families and friends together to enjoy one another’s company while keeping warm and munching on a toasted marshmallow or two!

But despite the delight one of the best firepits can bring, including the pleasure experienced watching and hearing the flames crackle and hiss, they must be used with extreme care to ensure everyone remains safe. However, if done correctly, there’s no reason why you can’t continue to enjoy your garden firepits, with pergolas and cozy seating areas when the weather gets cold.

And if you want to attempt more than cooking marshmallows on your outdoor firepit, you might be interested in learning that our U.S. Editor-in-Chief tried cooking breakfast and dinner on his Solo Stove Fire pit. Although we'd recommend using one of the best grills for serious outdoors feasts.

Garden design expert Sam Stevens at Pergolux UK shares his top 7 tips on how to stay safe when using a firepit and says, “Firepits can be a wonderful way to heat your outdoor space, but there are some guidelines that should be followed. If neglected, the consequences can be serious.”

1. Choose a safe location

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

One of the most important aspects when using a firepit is where you position it. “Placing your firepit in a safe location and keeping flames away from people, plants and your home is vital in order to keep safe,” says Stevens.

The U.S. Fire Administration recommends keeping a firepit at least 10 feet away from your home or anything that can burn.

Stevens also says to consider what you place it under, “Any outdoor structure, like pergolas, should be well ventilated to prevent fire hazards or smoke inhalation.”

Lumberjacks recommend leaving a 10-foot gap between the top of your pergola and flames, and if your firepit is placed on decking, they suggest using a firepit pad underneath. Fireproof Pros has a 36 inch Fire Pit Mat, for $39 at Amazon.

It’s also important to ensure that it’s placed at a safe distance from anything that could catch fire, such as trees and fences. “General guidelines state that firepits should be at least 10 feet away from the home and bushes and trees,” says Stevens, confirming the U.S. Fire Administration's advice.

The ground it sits on is equally important to consider. “Avoid placing firepits directly on decking, dry leaves, or unstable surfaces,” he advises.

2. Consider the weather

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

During the sunny months, when the wind tends to be calmer, using your firepit is never much of a problem. However, Stevens warns that when lighting your firepit, it’s crucial to consider the weather. “Windy conditions can pose serious fire risks, blowing flames in the wrong direction, igniting nearby materials.”

And it’s not just your own property that is at risk, but your neighbors too.

3. Be mindful of garden structures

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

While lighting a firepit under a garden structure, like a pergola, might create a cozy nook in your yard and a pleasing aesthetic, Stevens says you must be mindful. “If your pergola is open and made from materials that aren’t flammable such as aluminum, then lighting a firepit underneath won’t be an issue.”

However, he warns that you must take precautions if your pergola is made from wood or if you have an additional roof or coverings. In these instances, he says you must always use a spark screen.

Hydream Fire Pit Spark Screen, 30-inch: at Amazon This Firepit Spark Screen is the perfect size for a 30-inch firepit. It will prevent embers from escaping from the fire and injuring those close by or causing a fire hazard. It's made using a heat-resistant and rust-proof coating to withstand the high heat and prevent rust formation. The screen comes in four sections and can be screwed together and taken apart again for easy storage.

4. Lighting your firepit

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

When lighting your firepit, Stevens suggests doing so within a safe distance from your house and ensuring it is away from any structures or flammable materials. He also advises keeping to natural, dry materials like wood and using firepit-safe firelighters, such as Duraflame’s 12-pack of firelighters, $15 at Amazon .

While he says adding small, dry sticks, twigs, and kindling to the fire is perfectly fine, he warns against using household waste and trash that can release toxic fumes.

5. Keep your distance

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although the flames from a firepit are enticing, it’s important not to get too close. “Using a spark screen can help prevent fire accidents and protect against spitting flames that could damage skin, clothing, or furniture,” says Stevens. “It’s also essential to supervise children and pets, keeping them at a safe distance away from the fire.”

Stevens also adds that you must always use proper firepit tools rather than improvising. This 40-inch Fire Pits Tons Set consists of fire tongs and a fire hook and is $54 at Amazon .

6. Keep a close eye on your fire pit

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Even once the flames die, Stevens says monitoring your fire pit is important to avoid flare-ups. Fires should never be left unattended to ensure they remain under control at all times,” he says.

But how do you safely put out the flames? “There are several ways to extinguish a firepit, including smothering the flames with non flammable materials,” says Stevens. He also suggests, “Refrain from adding more fuel, and use water to gently douse the fire.”

Whatever you do, always check the manufacturer’s guide to ensure you’re using the safest method and following the correct instructions.

7. Keep your neighbors happy and follow the rules

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Before lighting a fire in your yard, Stevens says it’s always best to be mindful of your neighbors and let them know your intentions. Apart from checking that they haven’t got a load of washing hanging out to dry, they might have health concerns.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency states, “Outdoor recreational fire can become a considerable source of fine particle air pollution — especially in some metro areas. Children and teenagers, older adults, and people with heart or lung disease — including asthma and COPD — can be particularly sensitive to the health effects of particle pollution in wood smoke.”

So, before even considering buying a firepit, check with your local municipality regarding firepit restrictions, fines, and concerns about air pollution.