5 home appliances you should unplug after each use — but probably don't

When it comes to using our everyday appliances, we often assume that by simply turning it “off ”, this will reduce our energy bills. However, it turns out that most of us are wrong!

In fact, certain appliances still take in a tiny amount of electricity just from being plugged in at the socket.

Typically known as "vampire devices" or "phantom power", these continue to drain power even when turned off, and should be unplugged after each use.

And while this might seem inconvenient, it's a small price to pay for ensuring lower energy bills. What’s more, unplugging certain appliances will also protect your home from the risk of an electrical fire.

So if you want to find out what appliances are draining your money, be sure to unplug these after each use.

Small kitchen appliances

Fellow Espresso Series 1 pouring coffee (Image credit: Future)

If you use your coffee maker daily for your morning brew, or often fry up tasty snacks in the air fryer, these should always be unplugged after use.

In addition, some coffee makers or air fryers feature a digital clock, which still uses electricity while not in use, to try and tempt you to keep them on all the time. Ignore it and check your watch or phone instead!

The same rule applies for other small appliances such as electric kettles, toaster ovens, and crock pots that should always be unplugged after you’ve finished using them.

Air purifiers

Mila Air Purifier (Image credit: Future/Tom's Guide)

Whether you suffer from seasonal allergies, have pets, or simply want fresher air, you’ll be probably leaving your best air purifier on all year round. I’m certainly guilty of just leaving it plugged in where it’s located.

But, this should be turned off and unplugged after each use. This is especially the case when you’re not in the room, or away on vacation. Plus, it will cost you money in the long-run.

Blueair Air Purifier Pure 211i Max: $270 at Amazon If you have large rooms, this Blueair Air Purifier is ideal, with a coverage of 3,048 Sq Ft. This includes a HEPASilent, dual filtration technology that can remove at least 99% airborne particles in the air at a faster rate. It also boasts a quiet operation, and App-connectivity. What’s more, with its modern design, it makes an attractive feature in any room.

Space heaters

Vornado VHEAT Whole Room Vintage Heater on living room floor (Image credit: Vornado)

If there are chilly rooms or areas in your home and you want to stay comfortable, the best space heater will quickly warm up your space.

But while this can often be forgotten about, never leave a space heater plugged in after each use. This is especially if you're not in the room or away.

In any case, always use your space heater safely, avoiding these things you should never put near your space heater. Plus, find out if it’s safe to use a space heater at night.

Drying hair with the Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer (Image credit: Future)

If you use a hair dryer or styling tool on a frequent basis, it’s easy to forget to unplug these after use — especially if you’re rushing to leave the house.

Not only can these tools pose a potential fire risk (especially when not maintained properly), but these can slowly drain your electricity. So always make a mental note to plug these out.

Candle warmers

Black candle warmer with jar candle (Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you want to add fragrance to your room, or create a cozy ambiance, candle warmers are a nice touch.

Essentially, these are electric warmers that slowly melt a candle or scented wax to release its scent (without the burning odor). Additionally, these make a safer option than traditional candles.

However, candle warmers should always be unplugged when not in use. In any case, these can make a stunning, decorative feature to any room.