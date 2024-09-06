The best Lord of the Rings games are free on Amazon Prime right now — here’s how to claim them

Amazon’s flagship “Rings of Powers” TV show has recently returned to Prime Video and to celebrate the online mega-retailer is offering Amazon Prime subscribers the chance to score two of the best Lord of the Rings games ever made without having to spend a single extra penny.

For a limited time, Amazon Prime members can get a free copy of Lego The Lord of the Rings and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor - Game of the Year Edition on PC (via GOG) thanks to Prime Gaming . Both freebies will be available until September 30, and once claimed they are yours to keep. To grab yours, just head over to the Prime Gaming homepage , select the “Games” tab, click the “Claim” button and follow the very simple instructions.

Lego The Lord of the Rings lets you relive the entire LOTR saga in charming plastic-brick form. Play as over 80 characters including all your favorite heroes and explore an open-world Middle-earth that is bursting with items to collect and secrets to discover. This game also packs Lego's trademark humor lovingly poking fun at the fantasy series.

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor casts you as Talion, a Ranger of the Black Gate on a quest for revenge following the murder of your family. Blessed (or perhaps cursed?) with devastating powers, you carve through the Orc horde as you build up to a confrontation with Sauron. This Game of the Year edition includes all the previously released DLC.

These aren’t the only free games available on Prime Gaming right now either. Prime members can also pick up free copies of hilarious looter-shooter Borderland: The Pre-Sequel and its even better predecessor Borderlands 2 as well as Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition , Lego Indiana Jones and Greedfall - Gold Edition . That’s one of the strongest lineups of free games on Prime Gaming we’ve seen all year.

If you’ve never heard of Prime Gaming, it’s one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits and gives subscribers access to a treasure trove of gaming goodies each month. The highlights are, of course, the free games, but you can also score exclusive in-game extras for some of the biggest online titles around like Call of Duty: Warzone and Fortnite.

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

If you have an Amazon Prime account you already have access to Prime Gaming, so make sure you’re checking regularly to ensure you don’t miss an awesome freebie (or just keep a watchful eye on Tom’s Guide and we’ll do all the checking for you!)

These are two of the best LOTR games ever

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Lego The Lord of the Rings and Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor could not be more different in terms of gameplay and overall design, but they do have one thing in common, both are among the very best Lord of the Rings games ever made.

The former is a classic Lego game, which means you can expect a simplistic but very charming retelling of the entire Lord of the Rings saga in adorable Lego form. Players can select from one of more than 80 playable characters and explore a sizeable open-world Middle-Earth on a quest for collectibles that will take you from Bag End to Helm’s Deep. The game can also be enjoyed in co-op and is the perfect LOTR gaming experience for kids.

Meanwhile, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor is very much not for young players. In this third-person action game, you play Talion, a Ranger seeking revenge against the forces of Sauron following the death of his family. To do this you’ll square off against an entire army of Orcs, but what makes this game so special is its unique Nemesis System which allows your foes to remember previous battles with you, and helps craft epic tales unique to each individual player.

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

Both games are must-play for Lord of the Rings fans, and even gamers not so enamored with the fantasy world created by J. R. R. Tolkien should still give these games a look. Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor in particular is a phenomenal action game with mechanical depth that rival games have yet to match or replicate (the Nemesis System is reportedly patented by publisher Warner Bros. preventing other developers from copying it).

These are also two of the best-selling LOTR games so the chance to grab them both for free, alongside even more worthwhile titles like Borderlands 2, is a gift you shouldn’t pass up. Awesome freebies like this are exactly why I consider Amazon Prime Gaming a seriously underrated service, so grab your free games now.