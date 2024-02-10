PS6 first specs leak, and Sony's sticking with AMD CPUs — here’s what we know

We're well into PlayStation 5's third year on the market, and we likely still have a few years yet before its successor, presumably called the PlayStation 6, will launch. However, that hasn't stopped the PlayStation 6 rumor mill from steadily churning.

The latest comes from YouTuber Moore’s Law Is Dead, a reliable tipster who previously leaked details about Sony's long-rumored PS5 Pro with beefed-up internals. In a recent video, Moore’s Law is Dead claimed to know with "100%" certainty that Sony will continue its partnership with AMD to power the PS6 and PS5 Pro. The chip will boast a speculated 4K at 120fps and 8K at 60fps gaming experience, sources said.

Adding credibility to this rumor is another report from YouTuber RedGamingTech, who claimed Sony wasn't even considering any vendors other than AMD to power its next-gen consoles. The PS4 and PS5 each packed the AMD Jaguar and Zen 2, respectively. Before the PS5's 2020 release, RedGaming Tech said, Sony discussed making the switch to other chip vendors, the most notable of these being Nvidia. However, the company ultimately decided to stick with AMD for several reasons, including ease of backward compatibility and an already dedicated custom solutions team.

Possible PS6 launch window

Of course, you should take all this with a grain of salt barring official confirmation from the PlayStation team. There's still much we don't know about the PS6's specs and launch window, but we have a clue thanks to court documents made public in the FTC's case against Microsoft over its attempt to acquire Activision Blizzard.

In November 2022, Sony indicated in documents submitted to the court that it doesn't plan to release the PS6 until at least after 2027. Last summer, Microsoft said that, should the Activision Blizzard deal go through, it's committed to releasing Call of Duty games on PlayStation platforms for at least the next 10 years.

“This term would in any case go beyond the expected starting period of the next generation of consoles (in 2028),” Microsoft said.

Sony has already entered talks with manufacturers for the PS6, Moore’s Law Is Dead claimed. As for the PS5 Pro, the most common rumors suggest it'll be announced this year with its release planned for late 2024 or early 2025.