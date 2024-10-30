PC Game Show: Most Wanted returns in December with 25 highly anticipated games

In December, PC Gamer is bringing back the publication's annual top 25 countdown of the most-anticipated games that should come out in 2025.

The list of 'Most Wanted' games was chosen by a group called 'The Council, ' made up of a panel of over 80 gaming industry influences, editors and 'luminaries' who voted on games currently in development that they considered the most exciting.

"Once again we’re bringing together some of the most creative and respected voices in PC gaming to help us spotlight the upcoming games you should be excited for," said Jake Tucker, Editorial Director, PC Gaming Show in a press release. "We've got some incredible exclusives and closer looks at some of 2025's biggest games and can't wait to share them with viewers."

Panelists include Brian Fargo (InXile Entertainment), Caroline Marchal (INTERIOR/NIGHT), Victoria Tran (Innersloth), Devora Wilde (actor), John Romero (Romero Games), Hannah Flynn (Failbetter Games), Dave Oshry (New Blood Interactive), Robert Yang (independent), CohhCarnage (content creator, Twitch), DieHardDiva (content creator, Twitch), Sid Meier (Firaxis Games), Tanya X. Short (Kitfox Games), Tanya DePass (Monolith Productions) and David Gaider (Summerfall Studios).

Hosted by esports commentator Frankie Ward, the show will present chosen games and get a trailer, information, and announcements about the included projects. Ward will be joined by Amelia Tyler who narrated Baldur's Gate 3.

After last year's inaugural meeting of the Council, I'm excited to see what makes the illustrious top 25 this year. Will looter shooters continue to dominate in 2025?" Ward said in the release. "Which game will I gladly take a break from my beloved Balatro to play? And can anything beat the anticipation for GTA 6? You'll have to tune in to find out."

The show will air on Thursday, December 5, at 8 PM UK/3 PM ET/12 PM PT. The Most Wanted show will be broadcast on twitch.tv/pcgamer , youtube.com/pcgamer , twitch.tv/twitchgaming , Steam and China's Bilibili platform.

