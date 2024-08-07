One of the best sci-fi shooters ever is free on Amazon Prime — here’s how to claim it right now

Prime Gaming continues to be one of the best Amazon Prime membership benefits, giving subscribers access to a rotating selection of free games, and the lineup has recently been refreshed for August 2024 adding a must-play dark sci-fi shooter driven by player choice.

Right now, Amazon Prime subscribers can claim a free copy of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on PC (redeemed via GOG). This unmissable freebie is available until September 4, and to grab yours just head over to the Prime Gaming hub, visit the “Games” section from the navigation bar, and then select Deus Ex: Mankind Divided.

Deus Ex Mankind Divided (PC): FREE @ Amazon

Amazon Prime members can claim a free copy of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided via Prime Gaming. In this 2016 sci-fi action-game you play Adam Jensen, an augmented covert operative on a mission to stop a sinister organization hidden in the shadows. Deus Ex is driven by player-choice letting you reaction to situation as you wish, this also extends to the gameplay as you can opt for a stealth approach, or go in all-guns-blazing. This freebie will be available until September 4.

If getting a free copy of the critically acclaimed action game wasn’t enough, Prime Gaming is also offering several other freebies. These include Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation + Chronicles alongside Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, which have both been added to Prime Gaming alongside Deux Ex this month.

Meanwhile, RPG fans won’t want to miss Baldur’s Gate: Enhanced Edition and Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II - The Sith Lords, while lovers of arcade games need to claim Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge. And these are just some of the more than 30 free games available on Prime Gaming right now.

Remember, if you already have an Amazon Prime subscription, you have instant access to Prime Gaming at no extra cost. So, check back regularly so you never miss a freebie. It’s also worth noting that once claimed, these free games are yours to keep. So grab them today, even if you don’t have time to play right now, you can always circle back later.

Amazon Prime: for $139/year

Amazon Prime gives shoppers access to a whole host of benefits, Prime Gaming among them. Also included is free shipping on over 100 million products, plus access to additional services like Prime Video and Prime Music. You can pay an annual $139 fee or choose a monthly plan at $14.99.

Why you should play Deus Ex: Mankind Divided on Prime Gaming

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Released in 2016, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is the sequel to 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution. Players again control Adam Jensen, an augmented supersoldier, on a mission to dismantle a secretive organization controlling the world.

The story touches on some pretty routine beats for the cyberpunk genre, looking at subject matters like what it means to be human and the dangers of trading personal freedom for security. But what elevates Mankind Divided’s story is its focus on player choice — how you approach a situation, and the decisions you make, will greatly impact the final outcome.

However, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided isn’t just about the story. It’s also a total blast to play. The game is set primarily in the central hub of Prague, but you also visit additional locations including London and Dubai. Each level allows you to approach encounters as you wish. You’re free to ghost through an area relying solely on stealth, or you can equip yourself with a powerful gun and blast your way through to your objective. The choice is yours.

(Image credit: Square Enix)

Upgrading Adam Jensen is another key pillar of Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. You are given access to a suite of augmentations that range from improving your combat abilities to allowing you to hack secure terminals. Players are given the freedom to create a character that best suits their preferred playstyle, and some of the late-game upgrades are pretty epic.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is an immersive and cinematic sci-fi shooter (though if you’d prefer, you can complete almost the whole game without firing a single gun) that combines blockbuster thrills and a choice-driven narrative. It’s a game that was worth paying for at release, so now being able to grab it for free is an unmissable offer. If you have Amazon Prime, be sure to head over to Prime Gaming and claim this awesome freebie right now.