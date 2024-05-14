NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #72 (Tuesday, May 14 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle — "On board" — is extremely cryptic, with plenty of possible definitions available.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #72, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #72, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #72.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #72 is... "On board".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: Don't make a meal out of it.

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

SURFACE

STARS

HEAR

ALIVE

STREAM

CHEST

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CHARCUTERIE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #72?

Drumroll, please...

BRIE

SALAMI

OLIVE

CRACKER

SPREAD

NUTS

FRUIT

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was CHARCUTERIE.

💡🔵🟡🔵

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵

Howdy Strands fans. What a tricky puzzle! The theme - "On board" - had me darting off in all kinds of incorrect directions: board games, boarding options and things you can board like trains, planes and boats, to name but three.

After searching fruitlessly for anything that might fit these briefs, I ultimately caved and used a clue.

When it gave me BRIE in the top right-hand corner, I was still initially incorrect in my revised thinking, as I assumed it was going to be about a cheese board. Actually, it was a more broad CHARCUTERIE - today's spangram which snaked across the board from top left to bottom right.

With that in place, the rest came reasonably fast. SALAMI and OLIVE were both cordoned off around the spangram with no extra letters to distract, and CRACKER was reasonably easy to spot too.

SPREAD is a bit vague for my liking, but it did leave only two easy-to-find words: FRUIT and NUTS.

Not my favorite Strands game to date, but at least the NYT is keeping things interesting with ambiguous themes...

