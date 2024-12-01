NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #274 (Monday, December 2 2024)

Need some assistance with NYT Strands today? Today's theme — "Beatlemania!" — will be very easy for some, but tricky for others.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #274, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #274, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #274.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #274 is... "Beatlemania!"

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "One-word tracks".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

GRID

TILT

BACK

LOITER

VOTER

GRITTED

MATE

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'S' and ends with 'S'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's SONGTITLES.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #274?

Drumroll, please...

TAXMAN

REVOLUTION

HELP

YESTERDAY

BLACKBIRD

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was SONGTITLES.

Strands #274

“Beatlemania!”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🔵🟡

Hi Strands fans. Just give me a moment to put on a Beatles playlist on Apple Music and I'll be back with you.

Yes, today's is all about SONGTITLES from The Beatles. One-word song titles, to be exact, and while the absence of "Something" is surprising, the rest are all big hitters from the Fab Four's back catalogue that shouldn't be too tough to find, given the none-too-subtle theme of "Beatlemania!".

The 'X' in the very top-left corner of the grid got me TAXMAN straight off the bat, and I saw REVOLUTION spelt out from left to right below it. That cordoned off the four letters of HELP in the top right.

Two long answers were left to find, along with the spangram. YESTERDAY was pretty obvious, taking up most of the bottom left of the grid, but I must admit BLACKBIRD took me a while to find.

Only then did I get the spangram of SONGTITLES which, in hindsight, was rather obvious (though I was expecting something more directly Beatles-related...).

