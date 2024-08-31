NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #182 (Sunday, September 1 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Serve ginger-ly?" — is a tough one if you're not familiar with the topic.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #182, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #182, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #182.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #182 is... "Serve ginger-ly?".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "So shellfish".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

MARY

CALL

FULL

CLUE

LIFE

RAIN

MOVER

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'C' and ends in 'L'.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's CALIFORNIAROLL.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #182?

Drumroll, please...

CRAB

MAYO

AVOCADO

CUCUMBER

SEAWEED

RICE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

..and the spangram was CALIFORNIAROLL.

Strands #182

“Serve ginger-ly?”

💡🔵💡🔵

🔵🟡🔵🔵

🔵

Hi Strands fans. A real toughie if, like me, you're not a fan of seafood and have thus never consumed sushi. While I have heard of a California Roll thanks to my pescatarian partner, I'd be hard pushed to come up with all the ingredients on my own.

That's why I had to use two clues right at the start. The first one gave me crab, and the second mayo. With those in play, I was able to spell AVOCADO in the bottom right-hand corner, and having already found the word "roll" lying loose in the middle of the grid, I remembered that a CALIFORNIAROLL is a thing and completed the spangram.

Now I knew the kinds of answers I was looking for and, more importantly, the remaining three words were all pretty much written in straight lines. CUCUMBER was easy to follow around the gap between AVOCADO and the spangram, and when I found "weed" in the bottom left, I quickly realized it was part of SEAWEED. That left just RICE to complete the puzzle.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #181 right here.