NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #126 (Sunday, July 7 2024)

Need a bit of help with NYT Strands today? Today's puzzle theme — "Not just black and white — is rather taxing, even when you figure out what it's all about.

Below, we've compiled some useful hints for Strands #126, as well as the answers, should it come to that. We'll start off with some clues, before building up to the full answer for Strands #126, so read on if you need a little help.

Warning: Spoilers lie ahead for Strands #126.

Today's NYT Strands answer — Today's theme and hints

The official theme for NYT Strands #126 is... "Not just black and white".

And here's an unofficial hint from me: "50 shades of...".

If you're still in the dark, here are some useful words to give you those valuable clue tokens:

NUTS

RACY

GALA

CAST

PASCAL

LIFT

Still struggling? The spangram will give you a hint about the connection word. Today, it starts with 'G' and ends with 'E'.

Scroll down to find out what it is...

It's GRAYSCALE.

Today's Strands answers

So, what are today's Strands answers for game #126?

Drumroll, please...

SLATE

CHARCOAL

FLINT

STEEL

PLATINUM

GRAPHITE

(Image credit: Alan Martin)

...and the spangram was GRAYSCALE

Strands #126

“Not just black and white”

🔵🔵🔵🔵

🟡🔵🔵

Hi Strands fans. This one kept me going for quite a while, which is weird when the theme - "Not just black and white" - should have made things pretty obvious.

It should also have been a doddle for me as a tech writer, given the anwers are exactly the kind of words that companies use to describe the various shades of silver and gray that their products ship in. And yet, I didn't make the link for quite a while.

Evetually I found SLATE and CHARCOAL both, in the bottom-right corner. I then got FLINT in the top half, followed by STEEL to its right.

This gave me enough to get my head around the spangram. This wasn't about geology - it was about shades of gray! I connected GRAYSCALE spelt backwards from right to left.

That gave me a straight line to spell out PLATINUM in the bottom-right corner, and that only left one to find about it in the top right. I connected GRAPHITE and completed the puzzle - albeit, a little slower than I would have liked.

Yesterday's Strands answers

Reading this in a later time zone? You can find the full article on yesterday's Strands answers for game #125 right here.