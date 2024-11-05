NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, November 5 (#513)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 5 for puzzle #513 are slightly more difficult than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #512, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #513. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Things that are fuzzy

: Things that are fuzzy 🟩 Green : Things with shells

: Things with shells 🟦 Blue : Figures in "Shrek"

: Figures in "Shrek" 🟪 Purple: Magic ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Ignore all your Mario impulses and chase the fuzzy shell while rewatching Shrek and get your magic on.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #513?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Things that are fuzzy: Caterpillar, fleece, peach, pipe cleaner

Caterpillar, fleece, peach, pipe cleaner 🟩 Things with shells: Clam, egg, nut, turtle

Clam, egg, nut, turtle 🟦 Figures in "Shrek": Donkey, dragon, ogre, princess

Donkey, dragon, ogre, princess 🟪 Magic ____: Carpet, kingdom, marker, mushroom

I guarantee I spent way too long trying to make a Super Mario Bros. group happen.

That said, my first strike was actually going for the yellow category where I had caterpillar, fleece and pipe cleaner, all potentially fuzzy things. And then I put carpet. Nope. They were looking for peach. I shake my fist at thee Connections.

Almost immediately after that I had Magic marker and magic mushroom. Magic carpet was easy but it took a second for magic kingdom to click.

From there, I got green with clam shell, eggshell, turtle shell and nut shell. I quibble with nut, despite it having a shell, because unlike the others you don't colloquially say nut shell in the same way. It sticks out.

I ended the day with the blue category as "figures" from the movie Shrek; donkey, dragon, ogre, princess. This group makes total sense and yet, I found myself curtly harrumphing at it. But that's mostly me wanting the categories to be something they weren't.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #512, which had a difficulty rating of 2.8 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

Alyse stumbled into solving the purple category first, but not before striking out three times trying to connect Ego and Id with any other words I remembered from psych 101. Turns out, it was a trap, and she fell hard for it. Instead of thinking of Kant, she should have been looking more closely at Cant and what was missing. I thought surely the Connections Crew wouldn't be that diabolical...and I stand corrected.

That left only Ego to connect with all the other self-centered words she'd been trying before like Being, Character, and, well, Self to round out the green category.

Alyse almost tried out Vanity among them, but she stopped herself at the last second when she realized Wardrobe was another clue still left. With furniture on the mind, Chest and Console stood out easily enough.

That left the easiest category as today's rote fill with Furnish, Outfit, Provision, and Stock.