NYT Connections today hints and answers — Tuesday, August 13 (#429)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on August 13 for puzzle #429 are a smidge more difficult than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #428 in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #429. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Stated

: Stated 🟩 Green : Nickname

: Nickname 🟦 Blue : Obvious

: Obvious 🟪 Purple: _____ House (that aren't houses)

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle seeks out your screenname as told by non-buildings, it's obvious (it isn't).

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #429?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Stated: Said, spoke, told, voiced

Said, spoke, told, voiced 🟩 Nickname: Designation, handle, moniker, sobriquet

Designation, handle, moniker, sobriquet 🟦 Obvious: Clear, marked, pronounced, striking

Clear, marked, pronounced, striking 🟪 _____ House (that aren't houses): Porter, power, rough, wheel

I began with the yellow category seeing two of the words in the bottom corners and the last two in the top row. Said, spoke, told and voiced. A nice little shape.

It didn't matter what category it was in, I was going to make sobriquet next. What a fun word to drop into a puzzle that seems to shy away from $5 words. Finding designation, handle and moniker was quick from there.

I snagged the purple category next with porter, power, rough and wheel houses. To be honest, I didn't see the house connection, I was mostly confusedly working around the blue category.

Marked, pronounced and striking all make sense as connections but I struggled to see clear as I was solving the grid. In a sense, yes, these words all mean obvious. This is a me issue with the connections sometimes in that I see what you would consider the colloquial definition before I see secondary ones. So, for me, clear wasn't obvious because the other words, to me, mean more than obvious. They mean noticeable, pronounced if you will, whereas clear doesn't really fit that.

So it goes.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #428, which had a difficulty rating of 2.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

The Connections Crew really threw me with today's clues. Bowie, Queen, and John got me thinking about my dad's favorite musicians, but as it turns out they meant something a little closer to home.

I got the yellow category first once I realized Mercury could mean the element and not Freddie Mercury. Gold and Lead were easy enough to sniff out after that, followed by Tin.

Then came the green category. It finally hit me after I reshuffled the puzzle and Full and Twin appeared close together. King and Queen weren't royalty, they were mattress sizes, of course!

With my head screwed on more straight, I clocked Butcher as either the profession or the knife. Pulling at that thread, Butter and Butterfly started to make sense, and that's when I finally remembered Bowie was more than a rockstar.

Blue (Can, Head, John, and Throne) came after that as a rote fill, though I did successfully guess that category before the results were revealed.