NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, November 3 (#511)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 3 for puzzle #511 saw a drop in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.2 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #510, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #511. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Heartwarming

: Heartwarming 🟩 Green : Sneaking suspicion

: Sneaking suspicion 🟦 Blue : Legal session

: Legal session 🟪 Purple: Easy ___

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: For today, look at your kitchen, go through your jewelry drawer, get your abs tight and consult the board.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #511?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Heartwarming: Moving, sweet, tender, touching

Moving, sweet, tender, touching 🟩 Sneaking suspicion: Feeling, hunch, impression, sense

Feeling, hunch, impression, sense 🟦 Legal session: Hearing, inquiry, proceeding, trial

Hearing, inquiry, proceeding, trial 🟪 Easy ___: Chair, listening, money, street

I kicked off today's puzzle with the blue category. A lifetime ago, I spent my freshman year in college studying pre-law, so when I spotted Hearing, I wasn't fooled by the Connection Crew's trick to muddy the waters with other sensory words like Touching and Feeling. Once I was on the hunt for more legalese, Inquiry, Proceeding, and Trial easily stood out.

I figured those clues like Touching and Feeling probably had something to do with each other, but it turns out that was another dead end. Instead, Touching was in today's yellow category along with other heartwarming adjectives like Moving, Sweet, and Tender. Meanwhile, Feeling fell into the green category alongside other ways to describe speculation like Hunch, Impression, and Sense.

That left purple as today's rote fill. At first, I thought the category might be some wordplay on "making sense/cents" with Money and Listening among its ranks, but the reality was far more straightforward.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #510, which had a difficulty rating of 3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

We kicked off yesterday's puzzle when I saw board and cabinet. I figured they were referring to a group which led to council. It took a moment to see panel but we got there.

The kitchen items jumped out from there with fridge, sink and counter. For some reason I picked chandelier before range, which was a poor choice. Swapped the two and got the yellow group.

The chandelier oops did lead to me to see hoop and stud where I made the earring connection. From there we got to drop.

Which left us with the blue group as the final fill. I had seen crunch, plank and mountain climber way earlier in the puzzle but had no idea what the fourth exercise was called. I am familiar with the boat pose but never knew the name before now.