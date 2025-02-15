NYT Connections today hints and answers — Saturday, February 15 (#615)
Get clues and answers for today's NYT Connections to keep your streak
Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on February 15 for puzzle #615 leap up in difficulty compared to yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3.3 out of 5.
Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.
Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #614, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.
Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #615. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.
Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.
Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it
Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.
Today's Connections words are: Popular, Emotional, Cheese, Dish, Pan, Return, Spill, Cup, Tell, Command, Alternative, Option, Short, Progressive, Control, and Blab.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:
- 🟨 Yellow: Divulge
- 🟩 Green: Words on a Mac keyboard
- 🟦 Blue: Words shortened in rock genres
- 🟪 Purple: ____ Cake
These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.
Here's a larger hint: Grab a cake snack while you listen to rock on your Mac and divulge trade secrets when you should be working.
Today's Connections answers
So, what are today's Connections answers for game #615?
Drumroll, please...
- 🟨 Divulge: Blab, dish, spill, tell
- 🟩 Words on a Mac keyboard: Command, control, option, return
- 🟦 Words shortened in rock genres: Alternative, emotional, popular, progressive
- 🟪 ____ Cake: Cheese, cup, pan, short
The puzzle itself surprised me today, which was a bit fun, but otherwise went down the line today.
I wasn't seeing the purple right away so I grabbed the yellow because I did see that first with blab and spill. Dish and tell lined up from there.
I happened to be looking up a Mac keyboard for work today so the command, control, option and return words stuck out to me as keyboard options. Sometimes it lines up that way.
For once, I actually saw the "remove the rest of the word" clue which I assumed was the purple in my attempt to go down the line.
So I clicked the left overs to get the blue which ended up being purple. Color me surprised. Anyway, purple was cheese cake, cupcake, pancake and short cake.
And blue ended up being alternative, emotional, popular, and progressive.
Yesterday's Connections answers
- 🟨 Mollycoddle: Baby, humor, indulge, pamper
- 🟩 Things a rattlesnake does: Hiss, rattle, shed, slither
- 🟦 Words to an unsuspecting person: Boo, gotcha, guess who, surprise
- 🟪 Homophones of bodies of water: Bae, creak, see, straight
Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #614, which had a difficulty rating of 2.5 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.
Today, I saw Guess Who and was thinking about the kids board game. Gotcha stuck out to me though and I imagined someone putting their hands over someone's eyes. This opened up boo and surprise as well.
Rattle, baby and pamper seem to imply infants but rattle and slither clicked for me as snake-y. Which got us to hiss and sled.
With purple and yellow left I just picked out the yellow group but entered purple first. Thus, we had bae (bay), creak (creek), see (sea) and straight (strait).
And ended with baby, humor, indulge and pamper for the last group.
Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him.
NYT Strands today — hints, spangram and answers for game #349 (Saturday, February 15 2025)
NYT Connections today hints and answers — Thursday, February 13 (#613)