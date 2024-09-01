NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, September 2 (#449)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on September 1 for puzzle #449 are much easier than yesterday's answers, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #448, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #449. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Peculiar

: Peculiar 🟩 Green : Assignment

: Assignment 🟦 Blue : Classic collection items

: Classic collection items 🟪 Purple: Chain ____

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here's a larger hint:

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #449?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Peculiar: Curious, funny, off, weird

Curious, funny, off, weird 🟩 Assignment: Job, position, post, station

Job, position, post, station 🟦 Classic collection items: Coin, record, comic, stamp

Coin, record, comic, stamp 🟪 Chain ____: Letter, mail, reaction, store

I kicked off today's puzzle with solving the yellow category first again, which meant the pressure was on to figure out the harder categories. Weird is such a...well...weird word, as in it only really has one definition, so it stood out to me first. Once I started looking around for synonyms, Off, Funny, and Curious popped out almost immediately.

While today's puzzle was rated easier than yesterday's, I struggled more with it because I kept trying to connect Stamp, Post, and the other mail-related clues. Once that line of thinking hit a dead end, the purple category came to me next, surprisingly enough. I was stumped for a bit after striking out and realizing Letter and Mail had nothing to with Post, but with a little brainstorming, I started thinking back to those "don't break the chain!" emails in the early days of the internet, and that's when Reaction and Store jumped out as other terms that start with chain.

Next came the blue category with Coin, Comic, Record, and Stamp, because I've seen enough Pawn Stars in my day to be familiar with the world of collectibles.

Green was the rote fill this time around, but it was easy to figure out what Job, Position, Post and Station all had in common.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #448, which had a difficulty rating of 3.4 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

When it comes to solving Connections puzzles, snagging the yellow category first can be a double-edged sword because there it only gets more difficult from here and there isn't a category to fall back on. My stomach must have been doing the talking yesterday because I clocked Sear, Grill, Char, and Grill immediately.

I found the blue category next, starting with Charcoal and Raven as both things that are black and eventually stumbling into Jet and Sable after a few strikes.

Next came the green category. I was familiar with the ear Canal and ear Drum, but Hammer and Anvil are new to me. But they made more sense than any of the answers for the Purple category, so I figured they were worth a shot and I got lucky.

Purple became a rote fill after that, which was good for me because I had zero clue how Golf Bag, Limousine, Movie Set and Toolbox were connected.