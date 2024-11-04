NYT Connections today hints and answers — Monday, November 4 (#512)

Looking for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on November 4 for puzzle #512 are a smidge more difficult than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 2.8 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers. And if the hints aren't enough, you'll find all 4 answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words. Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #511, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #512. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Equip

: Equip 🟩 Green : Being, character, ego, self

: Being, character, ego, self 🟦 Blue : Furniture

: Furniture 🟪 Purple: Words with apostrophes removed

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Today's puzzle is disarmingly literal, there's no way to dress it up. Punctuate your mind palace with a bit of Feng shui and you should be fine.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #512?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Equip: Furnish, outfit, provision, stock

Furnish, outfit, provision, stock 🟩 Individuality: Being, character, ego, self

Being, character, ego, self 🟦 Furniture: Chest, console, vanity, wardrobe

Chest, console, vanity, wardrobe 🟪 Words with apostrophes removed: Cant, id, shell, were

I stumbled into solving the purple category first, but not before striking out three times trying to connect Ego and Id with any other words I remembered from psych 101. Turns out, it was a trap, and I fell hard for it. Instead of thinking of Kant, I should have been looking more closely at Cant and what was missing. I thought surely the Connections Crew wouldn't be that diabolical...and I stand corrected.

That left only Ego to connect with all the other self-centered words I'd been trying before like Being, Character, and, well, Self to round out the green category.

I almost tried out Vanity among them, but I stopped myself at the last second when I realized Wardrobe was another clue still left. With furniture on the mind, Chest and Console stood out easily enough.

That left the easiest category as today's rote fill with Furnish, Outfit, Provision, and Stock.

Yesterday's Connections answers

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #511, which had a difficulty rating of 2.2 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

I kicked off yesterday's puzzle with the blue category. A lifetime ago, I spent my freshman year in college studying pre-law, so when I spotted Hearing, I wasn't fooled by the Connection Crew's trick to muddy the waters with other sensory words like Touching and Feeling. Once I was on the hunt for more legalese, Inquiry, Proceeding, and Trial easily stood out.

I figured those clues like Touching and Feeling probably had something to do with each other, but it turns out that was another dead end. Instead, Touching was in today's yellow category along with other heartwarming adjectives like Moving, Sweet, and Tender. Meanwhile, Feeling fell into the green category alongside other ways to describe speculation like Hunch, Impression, and Sense.

That left purple as today's rote fill. At first, I thought the category might be some wordplay on "making sense/cents" with Money and Listening among its ranks, but the reality was far more straightforward.