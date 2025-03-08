Amazon Prime is giving away these 20 games in March — get Fallout, Saints Row 3, and more free games now

This week, Amazon revealed all of the free PC games coming to Prime Gaming in March, as well as a slew of titles subscribers can stream at no extra cost on Amazon Luna.

It's an impressive line-up of freebies rolling out this month, led by two open-world classics that are available now. There's Saints Row: The Third Remastered, an irreverent sandbox shooter that's like GTA with the silliness factor dialed up to 11. For something a little more grounded and story-driven, you can also snag Mafia II: Definitive Edition, which puts you in the wing-tipped shoes of a '40s mobster in the Empire Bay criminal underworld.

Other standouts include Endling: Extinction is Forever, a heartwrenching indie game where you play as the last fox on Earth struggling to keep her family alive, and Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Bethesda's hit prequel to the first Wolfenstein adventure. There's also The Forgotten City, a narrative-driven time loop adventure that began as a Skyrim mod, from a few years back that I've been meaning to check out.

As usual, nearly every game on this list is for PC. With one exception: You can claim Wolfenstein: The Old Blood through the Microsoft Store to play on your Xbox.

All of the free games that you claim through Prime Gaming are yours to keep, even if your Prime subscription lapses. If history serves, you'll have about a month to claim your free games before Prime Gaming updates its offerings.

You can find a full list of all the free titles Prime Gaming's offering in March below.

Everything new on Prime Gaming in March

Available now

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

- Saints Row: The Third Remastered (GOG Code)

- Mafia 2: Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

- Crime Boss: Rockay City (Epic Games Store)

- Naheulbeuk's Dungeon Master (Amazon Games App)

March 13

- Wall World (Amazon Games App)

- Syberia: The World Before (GOG Code)

- Endling: Extinction is Forever (Amazon Games App)

- Dark Deity: Complete Edition (GOG Code)

- Beholder 3 (Amazon Games App)

March 20

- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood (Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code)

- Mutazione (GOG Code)

- Figment 2: Creed Valley (Amazon Games App)

- Legacy of Kain: Defiance (GOG Code)

- Mortal Shell (Epic Games Store)

March 27

- The Forgotten City (Amazon Games App)

- Deus Ex: Invisible War (GOG Code)

- Session: Skate Sim (Epic Games Store)

- Let's Build A Zoo (Epic Games Store)

- Gamedec - Definitive Edition (GOG Code)

- The Wisbey Mystery (Legacy Games Code)

(Image credit: Amazon)

To claim Prime Gaming freebies released on the Epic Games Store, you'll need to link your Amazon and Epic Games accounts. But you can redeem your game codes on GOG without linking your account.

Subscribers can also stream a bunch of other titles through Amazon Luna for free in March. These include fun multiplayer bonanzas like Jackbox Party Pack 3 and Overcooked! 2 as well as classic single-player adventures. If you enjoyed the Fallout show, don't miss your chance to play Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition and Fallout New Vegas: Ultimate Edition (my personal favorite game from the series) for free this month.

Members can also stream these free games through Luna this month: WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition, Splitlings, Strange Horticulture, Fortnite OG, Fortnite Ballistic, LEGO Fortnite Brick Life, Fortnite Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, LEGO Fortnite Odyssey, Rocket Racing, Fortnite, and Trackmania Starter Access.

With so many genres and hit series among March's free offerings, Amazon Prime subscribers will have plenty to play this month.