'Wynonna Earp' revival movie gets a trailer — and you'll never guess where it will stream

Syfy's Western horror series "Wynonna Earp" is officially back from the dead ... kind of.

The series, which ended its four-season run after being canceled by the network in 2021, is making its return at an eyebrow-raising place: Tubi. Wynonna's adventures are set to continue with a 90-minute movie special tentatively named "Wynonna Earp: Vengeance," and it's set to hit the free ad-supported streaming platform later this year.

The first trailer just dropped, previewing the comeback. Wynonna is returning to her hometown of Purgatory to face one of her most powerful adversaries yet: a psychotic villainess seeking revenge against the demon slayer who'll stop at nothing to achieve it. If that didn't mean threatening everyone Wynonna loves, it wouldn't be the show that fans adore.

All the original cast members will be returning for this new installment, including Melanie Scrofano (Earp), Tim Rozon (Doc Holiday), Dominique Provost-Chalkley (Waverly Earp), and Katherine Barrell (Nicole Haught).

“Doc and Wynonna have been on an adventure, and Waverly and Nicole have been at home in [the Earp hometown of] Purgatory, doing their thing," series creator Emily Andras said of the revival to Vanity Fair.

"I think it’s going to be really interesting to see, hopefully, what gets everybody home — maybe facing a challenge they’ve never faced before, something pretty intense. It’s all your favorite — hopefully — character moments, but also a little bit about growing up and sort of, like, being who you are now and earning all your choices."

Tubi is an interesting place for the series to land. It's one of the biggest and best free streaming services, with a massive repository of gratis content. But Tubi has its own slate of original content, so it's not so strange to see "Wynonna Earp" getting its due there.

There's no release date for the special just yet, but that hasn't kept fans from salivating over the return of this modern Western. After the series met its untimely demise in 2021 despite critical acclaim and a 92% score on Rotten Tomatoes, die-hards mobilized to ask Syfy to reconsider its cancellation. Fans petitioned the network to reverse its decision and flooded social media with their pleas for another season.

Some sort of comeback was always the plan, at least according to Calgary Herald reporter Eric Volmers, who wrote that Canadian production company Seven24 Films had previously been in discussions with American broadcasters to "keep this remarkable show going."

This movie revival doesn't quite mean that the show is coming back for a fifth season. But perhaps if it pulls the numbers necessary, Tubi could be inspired to do a bit more than just a one-off movie. It's always possible, after all.

Fans looking forward to the revival can check out Tubi and its wealth of free content ahead of the movie's debut. There's plenty to watch there, though if you want to watch seasons 1-4 of "Wynonna Earp" you'll have to head to Netflix for now.